Kojack’s looks toward closing day — eventually

HEFLIN — The word “variety” does not do justice to the volume of odds and ends a person can find at Kojack’s Variety Store, nor does the word “clearance” do justice to what needs to happen to it.
Everything must go. To someone. At some price.
That’s because George Bowdon, a.k.a. Kojack, and his wife, Sue, sold the building at the corner of Ross and Hunnicut streets last year and are now attempting to sell the mountain of creative chaos of merchandise that spills out onto the sidewalk.
The array of goods boggles the mind.
“If you can’t find it nowhere else you can find it at Kojack’s” Kojack, 86, said on a recent morning.
Kojack’s health has been declining and that played into the decision to close the business. Curiously, a “For Sale” sign for the business has hung in the front window for years.
“But it didn’t particularly mean the business was for sale,” Sue said. “He’s been sick the last four years, he’s had a lot of health problems so I have to get out of it — I don’t have enough time at home to do work that needs to be done.”
Kojack agrees it’s time.
“Sue don’t let me drive no more, I run over a crosstie so she looks after me,” he said.
Kojack opened the store in 1986 after Moore Business Forms closed, erasing his job there.
Kojack’s personality and quick wit define the man who greets everyone with either, “hey brother,” or “hey sister.”
There was a time when men gathered in front of the store and discussed current events and local politics. Those days are gone and Kojack is the last man standing.
“All of them are gone, everyone of them has left us — Jesse Harris, Tommy Smith, Mr. Barker and Orval Holcombe,” Kojack said.
“Somebody would come up and they’d say, ‘Mr. Harris what do they call you,’ he said, ‘Ask Kojack,’ And I said, ‘Lying Harris,’ Oh, they’d just holler,” Kojack said with a smile.
Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson, a good friend of Kojack’s, remembers the older men who would hold court daily in front of the store. He noticed them on one particular day when he had ventured out to eat at a local restaurant near the courthouse.
“I was over towards the Chinese place and I was coming in and I fell. I just fell for no reason, I guess I tripped on something and I had my nice suit on. I got up and I dusted myself off and looked around to see if anybody saw me and I thought, ‘Nobody saw me,’” Robertson said.
“But sure enough, somebody was sitting over at Kojack’s, they saw it and they came to the office the next day and said, ‘Well we saw the judge fall yesterday for no apparent reason, we wondered if he'd been drinking,’” he said.
Robertson said he loves going into Kojack’s.
“It’s always interesting, you never know what you might find in there and she has found some great antiques for me and my wife, they’re just sweet people, always entertaining,” Robertson said.
The stuff
The merchandise at Kojack’s seems to defy gravity as it clings to towering shelves and cases. The back aisles are somewhat tight to maneuver in, almost inducing claustrophobia, but Kojack always knows where everything can be found.
For fun Kojack sometimes tells customers he’s doing “inventory” on the store. That always elicits laughter and disbelief, he said.
On a recent visit to the store the following items constituted just the tiniest sample among thousands of other items.
— Large floor model wood-cabinet RCA televisions
— Mosaic artworks
— Duck towel holder
— Barbie doll’s head
— Plumbing supplies, hardware and weed eater string
— A set of USS Alabama coasters
— A key-making machine
— A Royal 440 typewriter
— 8-track cassettes including Loretta Lynn’s greatest hits
— A red-fringed Mexican sombrero
Up until about three years ago there was a working rotary telephone on a shelf near the cash register area.
“I took it out, everybody wanted to play with it,” Kojack said.
Tammy Perry, economic director for the city of Heflin, said Kojack’s is the archetype of a mom-and-pop business.
“I think it’s going to be a big loss just because they’ve been such a staple on Ross and Heflin Main Street for so long,” Perry said.
Perry said a visit to Kojack’s is an experience.
"You go back in time … the irony of it, he knows the majority of the stuff that’s there, he knows where it is, he knows what he has,” Perry said. “That’s their corner.”
Once Kojack’s finally shutters the business Perry said that it will be missed.
“When you say you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, I think people are really going to miss it when it’s gone, because it just adds that classic, home-town, old-school feel to Main Street that we won’t have once they're gone.” she said.
Misty Pointer, who worked on the same block as Kojack’s at the local newspaper office, has fond memories of the retail landmark.
“My first memory of Kojack was seeing all the older gentlemen on his bench out front of his store. That was the hangout and you could find out just about any news that was happening in town right there,” Pointer said. “It never failed that he would come see me almost every morning with ‘Hey Hon, how are you today? What’s the news?’” she said.
Pointer said that anytime a random thing was needed for the newspaper office, Kojack’s was the place to go.
“He would know exactly where it was,” she said.
For now Kojack’s will remain open until someone steps up and buys the merchandise.
“I’m holding on until everything is sold out. That can be sooner or later,” Kojack said.