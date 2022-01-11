Kirby Smart to Saban: The 2021 Tide 'was probably the best job you've ever done'

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Saban has coached six national championship teams at Alabama, but one of his longest tenured staffers says he was at his best in 2021 when his team didn't win it all.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who worked for Saban for 11 years, including nine at Alabama, paid his former boss the compliment Tuesday morning at a news conference discussing his Bulldogs beating the Crimson Tide 33-18 for the national title.
"Tremendous respect for what they do," Smart said. "They have been — let's be honest — they've been the measuring stick. And I was a part of it for nine years and saw it. And I know the preparation that goes into national championship games.
"I mean, he doesn't lose many national championship games when he has that time to prepare. And he does a really good job.
"So to do it and beat them, that's special. But also I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, the way he runs his program. And really probably one of the best jobs he's ever done with his team, because they were really young at some positions. And I think they've got the best player in college football in Bryce Young, and I saw it firsthand on the field in the SEC Championship.
"But to do what he did this year, with that team, I told him after the game, I said I really believe that this was probably the best job you've ever done.
And people don't understand that. Media don't respect that because they didn't win the national championship. But the job he did, with that team? Incredible. Incredible."
The win Monday came about five weeks after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game.
Because of that and Alabama's national standing, Smart appreciated Monday's win more because it came against the Crimson Tide.
"It would have left a pretty poor taste in our mouth if we had to go through somebody else," he said. "If we'd beaten them the first time, I wouldn't have felt as bad. And we would have had an SEC Championship which I always argue is as hard to get is a national championship. I promise you it is because our league is so tough."