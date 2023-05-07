 Skip to main content
Kinsey Lane McGinnis, daughter of JSU softball coach, passes away

Kinsey McGinnis, right, with her sister, Payton McGinnis Rogers, at Payton's wedding.

 Photo courtesy of Jana McGinnis

Kinsey Lane McGinnis, 26, daughter of Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis, died Sunday at 11:11 a.m.

Jana McGinnis said that Kinsey had suffered from pneumonia and had been in the intensive care unit for nine days.

Jana McGinnis said arrangements will be announced later.

Kinsey was born Dec. 16, 1996, to Russ and Jana McGinnis and suffered from Lissencephaly. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, the word lissencephaly literally means "smooth brain."

Also, according to the institute, Lissencephaly is a rare, gene-linked brain malformation characterized by the absence of convolutions (folds) in the cerebral cortex.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most children with lissencephaly will have problems with their development and may need help with daily tasks throughout their lives. According to the clinic's website, many children with lissencephaly don't live past 10 years old.

Jana McGinnis said she and Russ were told when Kinsey was born, they were told she wouldn't live longer than two years.

Kinsey has one sister, Payton McGinnis Rogers, who graduated from Jacksonville State University last week.

Jana McGinnis with her family, including Kinsey McGinnis in chair, after the ceremony announcing the new name of the Jax State softball field.

