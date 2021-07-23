Kids at Foothills Day Camp enjoy nature in a nurturing way

When Hazel Wallace, 10, hit the water as she sped down a zip line at Camp Lee on Wednesday, she created a huge spray and a noisy splash. Upon walking out of the lake, she smiled and gave the thumbs-up sign to everyone gathered on the shore.
“It was awesome, awesome,” she said.
Wallace was one of 70 local kids who have been enjoying the woodlands and water east of Anniston at the annual Foothills Day Camp, a week-long event designed to foster lasting bonds and friendships.
According to the Rev. Walter J. LaLonde (Father Wally), the rector at Grace Episcopal Church, which sponsors the day camp, kids ages 6-10 get to go swimming and zip lining, sing songs, play in group games and listen to a variety of invited guests.
Father Wally said the guest programs include a live animal show, a law enforcement K9 and a yoga instructor.
“The last day is the big festival day and we’ll all be here. They’ll have bouncy houses and things like that, lots of snow cones and hot dogs,” Father Wally said.
Father Wally said the campers get an experience that’s really different from their day-to-day lives, which opens up the kids to other ideas.
“We hope they learn that each one of them matters, that they’re loved, and that God cares about them. And I hope they feel that from the staff and one another,” Father Wally said.
He said the kids were recruited through the local Boys & Girls Club and graduates of the church’s preschool program.
“Some of our staff counselors were campers here when they were young, and two of them were in the preschool program, so they went from preschool to being campers to being staff,” Father Wally said.
“They’re just phenomenal people. They’ve come a long way from an underserved community. They’ve made the most of opportunities that they’ve been given,” he said.
Brittany Rosa is one of the counselors who attended the camp earlier in life.
Rosa had just finished watching and helping a group of kids go swimming in the camp pool.
Recalling the days when she was 8, 9 and 10, Rosa said the experience was “really fun,” which prompted her to ask church officials if she could come back at some point. She was told she could come back as a counselor when she was old enough.
“I was looking forward to this day. It’s been really great and I love it,” Rosa said.
After the kids had their fill of zip lining, they gathered around a table full of snacks including watermelon, bags of cereal and pickles.
Katherine Smith, a volunteer, was handing out snacks to the hungry campers.
“Who wants some pickle juice?” Smith asked as she held up a little container containing the light green stuff.
“My role is to move around and do whatever is necessary,” Smith said.
Another counselor, Elizabeth Williams, 18, said she was hired for the entire summer to work at the camp.
“I do a little bit of everything, but what I do a lot is water zip, because I’m especially trained for that,” Williams said.
Each time a kid hit the water on the zipline, Williams made sure that kid got out of the water and took off the various contraptions that attached the kid to the zipline itself.
Williams said that her job is fulfilling and a lot different from previous employment.
“It’s a lot of fun because it’s different, because every kid is different. You get to see their little personalities and how they react to things,” Williams said. “I like to learn from them because they’re all so different and they all have different opinions and stuff. It’s really cool and they’re all great kids.”