Kenny Wayne Shepherd to play Mobile's Saenger Theatre on July 20

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is bringing his virtuoso guitar show to Mobile's Saenger Theatre on July 20 at 8 p.m. Shepherd's prodigal talent has wowed fans both live and on record for close to three decades.
As one of the few practitioners of guitar mastery still performing, Shepherd bridges the gap between early Delta blues and the shredders on the front of guitar magazines. His massive catalog doubled with soulful live performances keep him the only other resident on the tip of the spear where Stevie Ray Vaughan resides.
Question: You’re coming to the Saenger Theatre on July 20, can you tell me what the crowd can expect and what the set will consist of?
Answer: The crowd can expect a high energy, guitar centric, and rock ‘n’ roll show. We are going to be featuring music from the most recent album called "The Traveler,” and also featuring some from the first albums and a little bit of everything in between. We just wrapped up the 25th anniversary. We have been doing it since we started doing shows in June, it is going extremely well and we are having a great time playing it.
Q: You started very young. How daunting was it to get started at that age and was it intimidating?
A: I was really excited just to have the opportunity, especially to play the guitar in front of a bunch of people. The idea that someone might pay me to do that was pretty incredible. I think maybe because I was so young, I don't think that I ever considered what there was to be nervous about. I just played my guitar the best that I could.
Q: Is there anybody in your home that was musically inclined?
A: My dad was on the radio, so I grew up around radio stations. I grew up absorbing songs about music everyday and I went to every concert that came through town. All of that influenced me.
Q: I can imagine as a father how exciting that was for him to watch you grow as a musician, that is fantastic.
A: Yes, I can imagine being a father as well what that might have been like. I know he is proud. He made it a reality that being in the music industry was like hitting the lottery, everybody wants to do it. The reality of the people that are actually able to do it is a much smaller percentage. He was always trying to manage my expectations. I was just like “I am playing guitar man, this is awesome.” I didn't think much further beyond that.
Q: When you were first starting out, who were some of your guitar players you really looked up to?
A: Stevie Ray Vaugn lit the spark in me. I saw him in concert and met him when I was around seven-years-old. There have been many like Jimi Hendrix, Billy Gibbons, and The Allman Brothers. All of the bands like that. Southern rock ‘n’ roll.
Q: Why is it that you reimagined the "Trouble Is" record as "Trouble Is-25?"
A: I didn't do what most people do and re-package just the same record and re-release it. This was a really monumental record for us and I believe the genre as well. We wanted to do something different and special so we went to the studio and did a new version of it. There are subtle differences. If you are familiar with the first one, there are things that will catch your attention. We did that. We did a documentary of the original making of the “Trouble Is” record. We filmed the first show of the tour live in my hometown and we put that out as a live DVD.
Q: The 25 years of accomplishment is amazing. I have owned my own business for 25 years and I still get compliments because apparently it is really hard to do.
A: Yes. Doing this for 25 years, going on 30 years really. It is something I am very proud of.
Q: Tell me about working with Jerry Harrison.
A: Jerry is amazing. That was our first opportunity to work together on that record. He went on to do many records after that and we still work together. We were in the studio last October doing a cover album that will come out at some point in the next couple of years. We have a great working relationship — I have a lot of respect for him. He is really smart and just a musical guy. He brings a lot to the table with what he has to offer and what I have to offer where either we collaborate or work together.
Q: I interviewed Adrian Belew who is coming to the same theater you were playing at with Jerry, so I am pretty excited about that show.
A: When is that show?
Q: It is pretty early in July. You guys are coming right behind him.
A: I was texting Jerry because I was trying to catch one of his shows. I will have to look up their schedule.
Q: He is going to be there with Les Claypool and Sean Lennon. It is going to be a cool night. Is there going to be anything going on with The Rides?
A: We recently just did a couple of gigs together, not as The Rides but just an all-star band kind of deal. We talked about it and we really enjoy making music together. It is just kind of crazy. My schedule is really busy and I know Stephen (Stills) is a busy person as well. I think that we both would like to make another record, it is just the matter of finding the time.
Q: How do you view today’s musical landscape?
A: I think we are veering toward the end of a cycle right now. I have been alive long enough now to see it happen several times. It is just different each time with the music stuff. Whatever the current pop stuff is becomes so overly saturated, everything starts to sound the same and you cannot tell one artist from the other. I am basically waiting for the next unique thing to blow up, then that will become the next thing for a while and then that will become overly saturated because everyone will be trying to make music that sounds like that.
Whenever these things happen I see it very obvious in new faces at concerts like ours, that they are tired of it all sounding the same and they try to find something real to sink their teeth into and one way or the other they find their way to bands like mine. The good news for me is that what I do is never going out of style. Songs 25 to 30 years ago, people still connect to those today. I am grateful for that.
Q: If you had to give any advice to an aspiring artist, especially a guitar player, what would you tell them?
A: I would just tell them to play what you feel inspired to play. Do not let anybody tell you otherwise because a lot of times you will have people that try to tell you what music to make and the reality is that if you let yourself do something you do not feel sure about, you might have a hit with it and have to play it for the rest of your career. Just make sure that you really do like whatever it is you are allowing yourself to get into.
Q: What has been the best of it all?
A: There have been so many great things that have happened in my life that revolve around my career. It is hard to say what the best thing is. The most significant things are the fans. Without the fan base that we have we would not have any of this, so just building a fan base that is loyal enough to stick with me through three decades is great. That is probably the biggest professional accomplishment. Between me and my management it is a collaboration and also a collaboration with me, the artists, and the fans. They decided they were going to be with me throughout the whole process.