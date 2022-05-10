KAR-SENDING JSU INTO NEXT ROUND: Karsen Mosley's blast wins it in the 10th

Jacksonville State senior Karsen Mosley is winding down her softball career in red and white, but she isn't going quietly.
At all.
In a single-elimination, play-in game Tuesday in the ASUN softball tournament, Mosley homered to end the Gamecocks' incredible 6-5 win over Lipscomb.
It marked a day of comebacks for the Gamecocks, who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 3-1 deficit, homered twice in the ninth to overcome a 5-3 deficit, and then watched Mosley's no-doubt blast sail over the left-center field fence to win it in the 10th.
"We're not ready for the season to end," Mosley said minutes afterward.
With the victory, fifth-seeded JSU (31-22) joins the double-elimination bracket, and the Gamecocks will play fourth-seeded North Alabama (37-16) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The winner will play Thursday against regular-season champion Liberty (40-16), which lost only one conference game this season. All the games are in Jacksonville, Fla.
Then again, the Gamecocks showed Tuesday they aren't bad at all with their backs to the wall.
"I guess the keyword is fight — fight to the finish," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "No matter if you're up or down, you've got to fight, and our girls showed a lot of fight."
More than Mosley took the hero's journey Tuesday.
In the bottom of the seventh, JSU was down two runs and had two outs with Mosley on third base and Megan Fortner on second. JSU senior Addie Robinson, down to her last strike, drilled a 2-2 pitch into left field to score Mosley and Fortner to tie it.
In the top of the ninth, Lipscomb touched JSU pitcher Kat Carter for two runs and had a runner on third base with one out. Freshman Sarah Currie came out of the bullpen, got Jessie Brown to foul out to left field, and struck out Joie Giarrizzo to end the inning and leave the runner stranded.
In the bottom of the inning, Fortner led off by crushing a homer. Camryn McLemore followed by crushing another homer to tie it.
Currie followed by getting a strikeout and two straight batters to fly out to center fielder Keeli Bobbitt, setting up Mosley's dramatics. With one out and a 2-0 count, Mosley got a pitch down the middle from Lipscomb Mariyn Waterman.
As soon as the ball left her bat, she dropped her bat and threw her left fist into the air.
"I knew right away it was out," Mosley said.
The fun part came as she rounded third base and headed home to a gaggle of happy teammates.
"No better feeling," Mosley said. "All of us were crying and happy."
What to know
—Mosley was 3-for-6, and in her last 19 games, she is 24-for-62, which has raised her batting average from .281 to .323. The homer was her fifth of the season and 20th for her career.
—Fortner was 2-for-5, and the home run was her eighth of the season, which ties Robinson for team-high honors.
—Robinson was 4-for-5, and the two RBIs give her 36 for the season. That leads the team, with Fortner second at 33.
—McLemore's homer was her sixth of the year.
—Abbi Perkins and Brantly Bonds each had a single, and Savannah Sudduth walked three times.
—Carter, the ASUN's freshman of the year, pitched 8⅓ innings, while Currie (13-8) got the win after retiring all five batters she faced.
Who said
—McGinnis on seeing something from her team late in the game: "In the fifth inning, Karsen Mosley, Megan Fortner, Cam (McLemore) — it's like there was a switch that flipped. Our girls decided they were not going to lose this game."
—McGinnis on what was next for the team: "We're going back to the hotel, have food delivered. We'll enjoy the win, but you've got to put it behind you. We're into the double-elimination part of the tournament now, and we've got more games."
Next up
Next up