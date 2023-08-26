'JUST RIGHT FOR US': Jacksonville State starts historic season with win over UTEP

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks don’t care about heat advisories, point spreads or conference predictions.
On Saturday night, they proved why when they beat Texas-El Paso 17-14 in the program’s first FBS game.
“I think it speaks volumes,” Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb said. “One thing coach Rich Rod preached all week, and even all summer, is when it is too hot for the other team, it’s just about right for us. And we want it to get hot, as hot as it can.”
For UTEP, that seemed to be the case immediately as the Gamecocks looked like the superior team for much of the first half as they held a 10-0 lead until the literal last moment of the first half when UTEP finally got on the board with a 1-yard touchdown from Deion Hankins.
Things tightened up late after the wheels seemed to come completely off Jacksonville State’s offense following Malik Jackson’s 7-yard touchdown run that gave the Gamecocks a 17-7 lead halfway through the third quarter.
“I think we proved that we had the competition level that everybody didn’t think we had,” Webb said. “We put our foot down even though we probably didn’t have our best game. Offensive-wise, I know we didn’t have our best game. But it is going to come back, and we’re going to bounce back and be a great one this year.”
Everyone, including Jacksonville State, is still months away from learning exactly what “great” will mean this season, but Saturday’s result is proof of concept that the Gamecocks belong at the FBS level, not just in the future, but right now.
“Most teams it takes a few years, three to four years of transition to a bowl game to have success,” Rodriguez said. “None of us around here are that patient. I’m not saying it's gonna happen right now this year, but I think our process is a little ahead, hopefully, a little ahead of schedule.”
Jax State will need five more wins to qualify for a bowl game. That certainly seems like a much easier task on Saturday night than it did that morning.
Speaking of Saturday night, the victory also ensures Rodriguez will enjoy a brief moment of peace before he begins obsessing over everything that went wrong during Sunday’s film review.
“It means tonight I’ll have a cold refreshment at the Hard Edge Bar and Grill,” Rodriguez said, describing his house. “If we lost, I probably wouldn’t, and Mrs. Rita (Rodriguez) would tell you I’m miserable to be around … absolutely miserable, and I won’t be that miserable tonight.”
The win also gave the Gamecocks a chance to repeat the phrase they hope will define this historic season.
“We have a saying that when it is too tough for everyone else, it’s just about right for us,” Rodriguez said. “And our guys were saying that after the game.”