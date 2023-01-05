JSU women: Time runs out on Gamecocks ... 1.2 seconds sooner than they thought it would

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State and Lipscomb went at each other in an intense, 45-minute women's basketball game Thursday night, with Lipscomb winning 83-81 in overtime.
Well, actually, make that 44 minutes, 58.8 seconds. The game officials started the clock 1.2 seconds early on JSU's last possession, which might've cost the Gamecocks a chance at a second overtime.
With 5.3 seconds left in overtime of the ASUN Conference showdown, JSU trailed by two but had the ball out of bounds underneath Lipscomb's basket. Keiara Griffin inbounded the ball to Shawnta Shaw, who let it roll a few feet before picking it up. She drove to within six feet of the JSU basket, and her shot attempt at the buzzer fell short.
Here's the problem: a video replay from the ESPN+ broadcast appears to show that the officials started the clock 1.2 seconds before Shaw touched the ball. The replay appears to show that when Griffin tossed the ball to Shaw, the official started the clock as the ball reached Shaw, as if the official anticipated Shaw would touch it right away.
Instead, Shaw didn't touch it. She let it go past her and roll ahead a few feet, in an attempt to cut down the distance to the basket before the clock started. The replay shows that when she picked it up, the clock read 4.1 seconds. It should've read 5.3 seconds.
"We know how fast she is," Pietri said. "There was 5.3 seconds, and if they stole a second from us, she still got all the way to the lane from the end line. If we had another second, maybe she gets all the way to the rim."
After the game, Pietri contacted the ASUN director of officials, Lisa Mattingly, by text message. She told him by text message that she was reviewing the play.
Even if Pietri had wanted to argue his case after the game, there was nobody around to hear his pleas. As they always do, the officials immediately sprinted to their locker room when the final buzzer sounded.
Pietri said that when the play began, he was watching Shaw and not the clock. He didn't realize at that moment that an apparent clock mistake had cost his team some time.
"I was told afterward by our staff," he said. "I went through the handshake line, and after I went through the handshake line, I was told. The problem is that the officials are gone. They've run off the floor."
Shaw said she saw the clock had started early as she turned to go upcourt and pick up the ball.
"I always (in that situation), before time runs out, let it roll and then touch it and go," she said.
That one clock mistake simply topped an action-packed end to the game, in which JSU fumbled through a series of plays that didn't go the Gamecocks’ way. With 20 seconds left and the two teams tied 80-80, JSU had the ball but lost it when Madison McCoy was whistled for traveling. Lipscomb then surged ahead 82-80 when Jayln Holcomb bolted through the lane and sank a layup with nine seconds to go.
Shaw drew a quick foul from Holcomb with six seconds left but missed the critical first free throw. She made the second to cut the lead to 82-81.
McCoy fouled Lipscomb's Aleah Sorrentino with 5.3 seconds left on the clock. Sorrentino missed the first foul shot and made the second.
JSU had no timeouts left, which is why it had to go the length of the floor on its final possession. If Pietri had been able to call timeout, JSU would've inbounded the ball on the side past midcourt.
The end of regulation was troublesome, too, as JSU had the ball up by a point with 21 seconds left. Griffin drew a foul but missed the first foul shot before making the second for a 75-73 lead. Holcomb drove into the lane and made a layup with 13 seconds left to tie it 75-75. JSU couldn't get a good shot off before the clock ran out.
"We had opportunities to win the game," Pietri said. "I told our team in the locker room before the game that these are two good teams playing against each other, and we had to make one more play than we did. We didn't. They made one more play than we did. Due to that, they deserved it."
What to know
—This was the most points JSU had allowed in a game this season. The 75 points JSU allowed in regulation would've been a season high, as well, topping the 74 the Gamecocks gave up at Ole Miss.
—The fourth quarter was especially bad for JSU, as Lipscomb scored 25 points and made 11 of 13 shots. For the game, Lipscomb sank 46.5 percent of its attempts.
—Kennedy Gavin had a career-high 23 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Shaw added 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Nekiyah Thompson added 10 points off the bench.
—For Lipscomb, guard Bella Vinson had 28 points as she made six 3-pointers. Sorrentino added 17 points and 17 rebounds. Holcomb had 16 points, and former Pisgah star Molly Heard had 11.
—In JSU's last 35 home games, it has lost only four times.
—JSU (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) saw its five-game win streak end. Lipscomb (8-6, 2-0) has won three straight.
Who said
—Pietri on how the clock mishap didn't cost his team the game: "Two good teams that fought really hard, and somebody's got to want it more, even if it is by increments. They, just by an increment, wanted it more than we did, and they got what they deserved. "
—Pietri on his team's defensive effort: "We were atrocious. They absolutely destroyed us. In the fourth quarter in particular, they absolutely destroyed us. We had no ability to stop them. They could score any way they wanted to. It isn't that we didn't know what was coming, because we did, and we had rehearsed covering some of their movements and actions, but it didn't matter because they were just better."
—Shaw on Lipscomb: "They're a good team. Both teams played hard. We just needed a (defensive) stop, and we didn't get that stop. They ended up making a basket, and that was it, really."
Next up
—JSU will host Queens on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. Former JSU guard Kaiya Burnett, who played in 31 of 32 games last season and averaged 4.1 points, is a reserve for Queens.