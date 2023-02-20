JSU women: Thompson back home after scary injury in Saturday game

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said he's "cautiously optimistic” as Gamecocks guard Nekiyah Thompson recovers from a scary injury suffered Saturday.
The injury happened during the overtime period of JSU's 59-53 loss at Jacksonville University. According to Pietri, Thompson was defending a drive to the basket and when she fell out of bounds full speed, the middle of her back landed on the knee of a cameraman stationed under the goal.
When she didn't get up, Pietri and his team feared the worst.
"She had no feeling in her right leg," Pietri said Monday. "So, that's why she was taken away in an ambulance."
Pietri said Thompson stayed overnight in Jacksonville in a hospital. He added that he was discharged Sunday. She flew back home with assistant coach Eric Wise and was taken by assistant coach Altherias Warmley to Birmingham to be examined at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.
Pietri said Thompson reported tingling in her leg Saturday and full feeling back Sunday.
"She was able to walk out of the hospital and walk in the airport," Pietri said. "So, I'm cautiously optimistic that she's going to be fine."
Pietri said he was worried that something like this might happen at Jacksonville University's gym. Both the JU men's and women's teams play at Swisher Gymnasium, which was built in 1953 and holds only 1,360.
There's not much room between the wall and the end line of the court.
"As I was watching film to prepare for the Jacksonville game, (I saw) the wall is literally six feet from the baseline," he said. "Yet, they have camera operators sitting in chairs against the wall. As I was watching film in preparation, I thought, 'Somebody's going to get hurt in this setup.' I was hoping it wouldn't be my kid."
The Gamecocks (14-12, 7-8 ASUN) will host Stetson on Thursday and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. Those will be their final regular-season home games of the season.
Pietri said he doesn't know when Thompson will be able to return to the court.