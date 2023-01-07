JSU women: Hometown hero has a career night as Gamecocks topple Queens

JACKSONVILLE — It took Kyra Williams all of 20 seconds to announce her intentions in Jacksonville State's women's basketball win Saturday night.
Facing Queens at home, JSU took the opening tip and got the ball to Williams almost immediately. The fifth-year senior, who's playing for her hometown university, didn't hesitate to fire up a 3-pointer. As she released the ball, she got knocked to the floor by Queens’ Hawa Balde-Camara. The ball zipped through the next, and the foul allowed her a free throw. Williams made that, too. JSU had an early lead it never gave up in a 59-39 win, and Williams was on her way to a 22-point night, which is a career high.
The Gamecocks needed it, too, as they played their usual stiff defense but struggled to manage much offensively, except for Williams and forward Kennedy Gavin's 19 points.
"Definitely finding my shot," said a smiling Williams, a Jacksonville High graduate. "The last few games, I feel like I haven't been playing well offensively. So, tonight I just dug myself out of that hole and made shots."
She was especially good late as she had eight of JSU's 16 points in the fourth quarter. That helped the Gamecocks turn a seven-point game into the comfortable 20-point final margin.
In the previous four games, she had a combined 14 points. Her scoring average had fallen 10.7 points a game to 8.1. On this day, however, she was ready when the Gamecocks needed her, taking advantage of openings in the Queens zone early, late and in the middle.
"She was great," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "She hit an incredibly high percentage of open shots. They weren't forced shots. They were open. She had some perimeter looks on 3s, and she made a high percentage.
"She was also in their zone able to knife her way to the basket and score, particularly in the second quarter. There was a stretch she wasn't scoring at all. She got downhill and was able to score a couple of baskets."
It all went back to that first basket.
"After that first basket goes in, confidence goes up a little bit," she said.
Defensively, JSU was much more productive than it was Thursday night in an 83-81 home loss to Lipscomb. The 39 points the Gamecocks allowed are the second lowest of the season. Queens managed only three points in the fourth quarter, which came off a JSU turnover, which allowed Queens’ Kasey Kidwell an easy basket with 1:37 to go — long after this one had been decided.
Kidwell offered JSU the biggest issue of the night, as the Austin Peay transfer had 16 points, including eight in the third quarter. Pietri then appointed guard Nekiyah Thompson to defend her, and Kidwell's name wasn't ringing through Pete Mathews Coliseum nearly as much.
"Kidwell had a great third quarter," Pietri said. "It wasn't just scoring, she was assisting. She was responsible not only for scoring points but assisting on points. She was good. We literally tried three different people on her, and none of it worked out. That's when we put Nekiyah (Thompson), and that was it."
What to know
—Gavin, a graduate student, now has 61 points in her last three games, in which she scored 19, 23 and 19 points. Her previous career high before this stretch was 19 points. Her scoring average is up to 10.7 a game. She added 12 rebounds against Queens, as JSU won the rebounding battle 43-35.
—Thompson had five points off the bench and drew five fouls, which is a specialty of hers.
—Former JSU guard Kaiya Burnett played 58 seconds for Queens and didn't score. She joined the team after the fall semester ended. That's when she completed her undergraduate degree requirements at JSU. She averaged 4.1 points a game last year for the Gamecocks.
Who said
—Pietri on seeing Burnett again and speaking with her after the game: "She was very cordial. She gave a shoulder hug and smiles and was very cordial."
—Williams on the JSU defense: "I think our defense was good enough to win. It could've been better, but there's always room for improvement."
—Pietri on the offensive performance, including 19 turnovers, which is well above JSU's season average of 11.2 a game, which is fifth nationally: "Queens plays with a lot of physical aggressiveness and toughness, but we just didn't have the focus offensively. I thought our defensive focus was pretty good. I just think our offensive focus was awful. We had mishandles, fumbles, travels — these aren't things we do with frequency."
Next up
—JSU (9-5, 2-1 ASUN) will travel to Austin Peay (7-6, 2-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Guard Yamia Johnson, an all-conference performer for JSU two years ago, leads Austin Peay with 12 points a game. She also averages 5.1 rebounds a game.