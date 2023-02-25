JSU women: Florida Gulf Coast handles Gamecocks, but JSU freshman get a chance to shine

JACKSONVILLE — On a day in which Jacksonville State honored its women's basketball seniors, a freshman stole a little bit of the spotlight.
Brooklyn McDaniel, a first-year player out of Cleburne County High School, came off the bench in a 76-46 loss Saturday to ASUN Conference powerhouse Florida Gulf Coast and provided a highlight. She earned 21 minutes of playing time and scored 11 points. That's the most minutes and points she's had since getting 24 minutes and 12 points more than two months ago against non-conference foe Campbell.
About 16 of McDaniel's minutes came in the second half. In fact, she played the whole fourth quarter — and doing it against a Florida Gulf Coast team that's 28-3 and is steamrolling to another ASUN championship.
"Brooklyn was trying hard, and she was playing with a high level of effort, and she was having a reasonable amount of success," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "She wasn't successful on every possession, but at least she was competing, and we didn't have enough players on our roster today who were showing a willingness to compete."
McDaniel, a 5-foot-11 forward, played well in stretches during the non-conference portion of the schedule, but once the Gamecocks hit ASUN play, she has struggled. In most games, she plays less than 10 minutes, and that's why she wasn't expected to play a lot Saturday.
But, she hit a couple of shots in the first half. She hit three more in the second half. She drew three fouls from FGCU players. Her 11 points led JSU (15-13, 8-9 ASUN).
"For one, I could've made better plays in the second half, but I enjoyed getting more playing time," she said. "You learn a lot more when you're on the floor than when you're sitting on the bench."
Pietri said McDaniel has struggled learning all the concepts that JSU players are required to learn. He added that everyone struggles at first, and some players understand faster than others.
As for McDaniel, he said, "She is receptive to coaching, and not everybody on your roster is always receptive to coaching."
McDaniel readily acknowledges that her freshman season has been a learning experience.
"In practice, you're running up and down the court, and you're doing the same thing and learning how to put up shots and all that good stuff, but in a game it's totally different," she said. "They tell you one thing in practice, but on the court, it's different. You have to get used to it, so I'm glad I got to play a little bit more and get a little bit more experience."
She added that she's eager to continue learning and apply her lessons to the future.
"From high school to college, it's a huge difference," she said. "They're more experienced in college, they're more faster — they're more everything than in high school. But, also, I feel like the coaches know a whole lot more, and they know what's best for you. I hope next year I take my mistakes from this year and get better from them."
Pietri said he figures that like most freshmen, McDaniel will have what he calls the "V8 moment," as in the old commercials for V8 vegetable juice in which folks who have a moment of clarity and say, "I could've had a V8!"
"She hasn't had that epiphany," Pietri said. "I think that when it does, we're going to have a really good player on our hands."
What to know
—Florida Gulf Coast leads the nation in 3-pointers with 11.9 a game. JSU limited the Eagles to 10, but one was a doozy. With the buzzer running out in the first quarter, Tishara Morehouse hit a Hail Mary from the second "C” on the Gamecocks logo in the middle of the court. That's about 50 feet from the basket.
—Although FGCU (28-3, 16-1 ASUN) is leading the league, the Eagles needed this win. Although they've won 10 straight, they're only one game up on Liberty (21-7, 15-2), which has won 13 straight. On Wednesday, when the league wraps up its regular season, Liberty will visit Bellarmine (9-21, 5-12), while FGCU will play at third-place Lipscomb (19-10, 13-4).
—JSU honored five seniors Saturday: Nekiyah Thompson (two assists against FGCU), Kennedy Gavin (eight points, seven rebounds), Kyra Williams (10 points, four rebounds, two steals), Shawnta Shaw (four points) and Imari Martin (one point).
—After JSU's senior day ceremonies, Pietri presented one rose to each of FGCU's seven seniors, which is something he's done since he was at South Alabama and noticed then-Denver University coach Erik Johnson do that for Pietri's players in 2008 or '09.
Who said
—Pietri on why the senior day activities might've been distracting to his players: "We got off to a terrible start, and I was very frustrated because I put in a couple of things that I thought could get us quick baskets, and we screwed them up. We went over them multiple times, and they weren't difficult, but we screwed both of them up. That's a sign of a lack of concentration from the beginning, from the tip."
—Pietri on why giving his seniors a rose struck him so much when he saw Johnson do it: "I saw the effect it had on our kids. It really touched them, and it really meant something to them. I talked to him afterward and told him I never saw that before. He told me where he saw it before, and he said that not only were his seniors playing their last game in that building, our seniors were also playing their last game in that building."
Next up
—JSU will travel to Stetson to play at noon Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. The Gamecocks are in eighth place in the ASUN and likely will open the league tournament against the seventh-place team Saturday on the campus of the No. 2-seeded team, which is probably going to be Liberty.