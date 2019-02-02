JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Destiney Elliott says she plays better under pressure sometimes, and Elliott faced real back-to-the-wall pressure Saturday.
The JSU women's basketball team had lost five of its last six, the Gamecocks' coaches already were making a lineup change in subbing guard Jayla Walker for Yamia Johnson. With Jax State struggling to remain in contention for one of the eight Ohio Valley Conference tournament bids, who knows what other changes might happen?
Elliott responded in a big way, pouring in 21 points while making 11 of 12 foul shots in a 67-56 home win over Austin Peay. That's her biggest scoring game since hitting 20 in a win two months ago over Ole Miss. A 5-foot-11 forward, she sank two 3-pointers, which is the first time she has made that many since hitting two a month ago against Belmont.
"That's the best Destiney has played in OVC play," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "She was really good, and there's no way we win this game without her playing the way she played."
The win helped the Gamecocks (10-11, 4-6 OVC) remain in eighth place in the league standings.
Elliott said she got a boost from a recent meeting with Pietri, in which he applied pressure by asking her to perform better. She had made 13 of 55 shots in the previous four games.
"He was saying that I needed to pick my game up," said Elliott, who leads the team with 11.3 points a game and has started all 21 games this season. "He gave me the motivation to focus in. … That helped me. He told me what I needed to do, and it's one of those things that I'm so competitive that I wanted to do it. He said, 'You need to do it.' And, now he's happy. Let's keep the coach happy."
What to know
—In Walker's first start, she played a career-high 28 minutes and matched another career high with 11 points. She sank a pair of 3-pointers.
—JSU 6-2 center Rayven Pearson had 13 points and 16 rebounds. In 10 OVC games, she has averaged 10.8 rebounds a game.
—Junior point guard Taylor Hawks hit the first 3-pointer of the game, scored eight points and survived Austin Peay's full-court pressure to pass out seven assists and make only one turnover. Backup point guard Brianna Perry had four points and three assists.
Who said
—Pietri on Walker's performance: "You worry sometimes when a kid makes their first start and how they're mentally going to manage it. I thought she did a great job. She wasn't too nervous, and she gave us everything that we needed."
—Walker on her first start: "I found out (Friday) that I was going to start. My mindset was this was a new opportunity. I had nervous energy, but I feel like I was ready for it. I've been working hard and keeping my head up, and it paid off."
—Elliott on a meditation exercise Pietri asked the players to do Friday, in which they cleared their minds and visualized making baskets: "I thought it was helpful. I think a lot of us were getting frustrated because our shots weren't falling. We realized we all were scorers, and we realized we could be a very good team. We are a very good team when we all play together and find that rhythm. We needed that."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will visit Tennessee-Martin (15-6, 7-3 OVC) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Skyhawks lost to Belmont on Saturday. JSU leads the OVC in scoring defense (57.6 points a game), while UTM is first in scoring offense (81.9).