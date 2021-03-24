JSU volleyball: Unbeaten Gamecocks' Libs, Glotzbach win OVC honors

Jacksonville State's Lexie Libs and Courtney Glotzbach won Ohio Valley Conference honors today.
Libs was the league's co-setter of the week, sharing the honor with Morehead State's Bridgett Bessler.
Libs had 70 assists as the Gamecocks swept UT Martin twice. She needs only 12 more assists for 3,000 for her JSU career.
Glotzbach, a freshman, was the OVC newcomer of the week. She had 15 kills and four blocks while playing four sets. She had a hitting percentage of .407.
JSU (14-0) will finish the regular season with two matches at Morehead State on Sunday and Monday.