JSU volleyball: Unbeaten Gamecocks lets the bench players play and still keep rolling

JACKSONVILLE — How often can you leave one of the Ohio Valley Conference's biggest volleyball difference-makers on the bench for a set and still keep rolling?
Jacksonville State showed again Monday that it not only has maybe the best team in the league but perhaps the deepest, too.
The Gamecocks beat Eastern Kentucky 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 on Monday to remain unbeaten at 12-0. They're tied for first place in the OVC with Morehead State, which is also 12-0.
Against EKU, head coach Todd Garvey sat two-time All-OVC setter Lexie Libs, a senior, for the entire third set. Freshman setter Macie Garrison stayed on the court the whole time, and JSU never seemed to miss a beat.
Garrison tied a career high with 15 assists, all in the third set. For perspective on how many that is for one set, consider that Libs entered the weekend No. 1 in the nation in assists with 12.18 a set.
"Macie is one of the better setters in the conference, even as a freshman," Garvey said. "People don't see that because she doesn't get to play that much because she's behind Lexie.
"It was great getting her some experience today for all the hard work she has put in. She's going to be all that when her time comes."
Garrison is just one of the bench players who got a good bit of playing time this weekend as JSU swept all six sets in taking two wins from EKU. Addie Halverson had a season-high six kills Monday. Just the day before, Caroline Kasson had 11 kills.
Garvey played 11 players Monday after allowing 13 to get playing time Sunday. It's a concerted effort on his part to rotate more people in and out.
"With COVID and all the uncertainty out there, we want to be prepared and get people in in key moments and build that experience in case we need it. You never know if you might need it," Garvey said.
He pointed out how Kansas and VIrginia are entering the NCAA men's basketball tournament with COVID-19 issues.
"Seeing all that, I knew we had to get our bench ready, too, because you never know who might be missing in a certain game," Garvey said. "Also, this year I feel like we have that depth where people work extremely hard in practice. I've got confidence in everybody 1 through 15."
For now, JSU is rolling. Even though Monday marked the Gamecocks' eighth sweep of the year, some 3-0 wins look better than others — and this might've been one of them. Garvey had told the team after Sunday's sweep that the effort wasn't there as it should've been.
On Monday, JSU came out as if it was on a mission. The Gamecocks built an immediate 7-1 lead and never really faltered.
"One of our goals today was to come in strong, warm up really strong and kind of show them what we're capable of," middle hitter Katie Montgomery said. "Even though we did take them in three, we didn't feel we performed what we were capable of."
What to know
—JSU clinched a spot in the four-team OVC tournament with Monday's win. Now the goal is to win the OVC regular season, which would allow the Gamecocks to host the postseason tournament. Past unbeaten JSU and Morehead State is Southeast Missouri (10-2), Austin Peay (8-4) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-4). Austin Peay and SIUE play each other twice next weekend.
—JSU senior Kaylie Milton put together one of her best performances of the season with 13 kills and 11 digs. That's two off her season high in kills and one off her season high in digs. Lena Kindermann had 13 kills as well and seven blocks.
—Montgomery had eight kills and a hitting percentage of .583, drawing plenty of praise from Garvey.
—Libs had 21 assists and three digs. Erin Carmichael had 13 digs, and Kylee Quigley added five.
Who said
—Montgomery on how the team tries to appreciate the record they've compiled: "After we win a weekend, we try to stop and appreciate the moment. We have Monday and Tuesday to stop and celebrate it. But, as soon as Wednesday hits, our minds are focused on the next weekend. The season isn't over. We still have games to win, so we have to keep our foot on the gas pedal."
—Montgomery on how Milton played: "She played awesome. It's really awesome to see her step up and be a leader. We can always rely on her, and she's always consistent. Even when we get down or the other team scores a few points on us, Kaylie is really good about bringing the team together and saying, 'Hey, we've got the next ball.' So, it's really nice to have that calm presence on the court to help us get back to where we need to be."
—Garvey on Montgomery: "Katie is a phenomenal server. I know she's a front-row player, but she's a weapon when she goes back to serve. She's always hitting her zones and getting a lot of aces for us. I thought she blocked really well for us this weekend, and offensively, she hit close to .600, which means she's putting away more than every other ball we're giving her."
Next up
—JSU will host UT Martin on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Gamecocks' football team plays at 2 p.m. that day, so there's time for anyone who wants to do the football-volleyball doubleheader.