JSU volleyball: Motivated Gamecocks open with exhibition win over UAB

JACKSONVILLE — Fifth place.
Jacksonville State is coming off two straight Ohio Valley Conference volleyball championships, but as the Gamecocks shift to the ASUN Conference, the league's head coaches voted them behind four other teams in a preseason poll.
It's not a fun feeling for the Gamecocks, who opened their season Saturday by beating UAB 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-9 in an exhibition match.
Again, fifth place.
"It's really frustrating for us because we're coming off winning conference back to back," said JSU's Kaylie Milton, a fifth-year senior. "Even though we're switching conferences, we feel like we're not getting that respect. We're coming out to show them what we're really capable of."
The four best ASUN volleyball teams from last season are the top four teams in this year's preseason poll: Florida Gulf Coast in first place, defending champion Lipscomb in second, Kennesaw State in third and North Florida in fourth.
"The ASUN is loaded," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "They've got a lot of very, very good teams."
Even so ...
"We've won back-to-back OVC titles, and it's a little bit of motivation," Garvey said. "It's hard to know where you fit in until you get into it, but I still think we can be at the top of that conference. It's definitely a little bit of extra motivation to see if we can't prove some people wrong."
He added that he doesn't hate the extra focus it might bring his team.
"I like it, to be honest," he said. "I like being ranked in the middle of the pack. It's like I told our team today: I think we're a little bit better than middle of the pack, so let's go out and fight for it every day, every practice."
If Saturday indicated anything it's that JSU still should be formidable. Even with experienced defensive specialists Erin Carmichael and Anna Nelson not playing because of injury, the Gamecocks sailed for the most part against UAB, which returns all six starters from a year ago. The Blazers posted their best conference record since 2012 last season and made their conference tournament for the first time since 2013.
Still, the Gamecocks won four of five sets, including the third when Garvey essentially let his young reserves play the whole way.
"We return almost everyone, and we have gotten some really key new people," Milton said. "They have fit into our program perfectly, like a perfect match. They came in, they communicated, and their effort is unbelievable. Playing today, it was like everyone was just clicking already."
The Gamecocks have 11 players returning from a year ago, and five newcomers, including 6-foot-3 Wake Forest transfer Zoe Gonzales.
"Offensively, we're starting off right where we left off last year," Garvey said. "There's definitely some things offensively that we can get better at, but I think we're really good offensively. Also, like last year, we've got to keep making strides defensively. That's going to be the thing that makes or breaks this team: limiting our unforced errors and playing a little bit better defense."
The biggest difference between this season and last is the amount of preparation time. JSU practiced for four months before finally getting to open the season this past spring. This year, the Gamecocks have practiced two weeks before facing UAB. The regular season starts Friday and Saturday when JSU hosts the Gamecock Classic: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday at 11 a.m.; vs. Alabama State, Friday at 7 p.m.; vs. Middle Tennessee, Saturday at 6 p.m.
"Right now, I don't feel ready to go at all, but I don't think anybody else is either," Garvey said. "It's probably one of those things where we probably won't peak until the end of the season, which is sometimes a good thing. I think last season was so out of the ordinary that we started to run out of gas a little bit those last two weeks of the season, because we had been pushing so hard for so long.
"Where we're at right now, we looked really good today, but there's definitely a lot where we can get better at."