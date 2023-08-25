JSU volleyball: Gamecocks rally to win season opener in five sets

Jacksonville State volleyball has started the Derek Schroeder era with a win.
The Gamecocks rallied to beat McNeese State in five sets Friday afternoon in the War Eagle Invitational 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-8, giving Schroeder a 1-0 record to start his time as Jax State's head coach.
Kaylee Moseley, a transfer from Prairie View A&M, had a team-high 20 kills and a .563 hitting percentage. She also served an ace and had two digs.
Clarke Adams, a transfer from Oakland University, added 19 kills, a pair of assists and 14 digs. Maddie Stayer added 16 kills and seven digs. A senior, Stayer is a returnee from last season.
Freshman Hana Aiana contributed six kills, and Michigan State transfer Gracie Danziger had JSU with a team-high 19 digs, six assists and two aces. Ellie Garrett had 54 assists and seven digs.
In the fourth set, JSU took controle after trailing 13-12. After a McNeese State service error, Adams and Stayer had consecutive kills. Aiana served an ace, and Adams followed with another kill for a 17-13 lead. The Gamecocks sailed from there.
In the fifth set, McNeese State tied it 4-4, but JSU responded with a kill by Adams, a pair of McNeese attack errors and a Moseley kill. McNeese never got closer than three the rest of the way.
JSU will play again Saturday at 1 p.m. against Coppin State before facing host Auburn later in the day at 7 p.m.
The Gamecocks' first nine matches are on the road before playing their home opener Sept. 12 against Chattanooga at 6 p.m.