JSU volleyball: Gamecocks honor departing seniors Milton, Libs as they get another sweep

JACKSONVILLE — As part of Jacksonville State's volleyball senior night activities Saturday, departing players Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton each received a cane from their teammates.

Maybe there couldn't be a more appropriate gift for the two, who are as responsible as any player for helping lift the Gamecocks into the consistent winners they are.

"To have them both as leaders the last couple of years is why our culture is the way it is," JSU fourth-year coach Todd Garvey said after Saturday's 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 win over Eastern Kentucky.

It marked JSU's 16th three-set sweep of the season. Because it was the final home match of the season, Libs and Milton were honored beforehand.

JSU volleyball Jacksonville State's Lexie Libs delivers an assist.

Both Milton and Libs are fifth-year seniors, having taken advantage of the NCAA Division I Council's ruling to give athletes an extra year of eligibility to make up for the COVID-19 disruptions last season. Libs is the team's setter and directs the offense. Milton is a versatile athlete who can play on the front or back row.

Milton arrived on campus from California five years ago, and Libs came a year later as a transfer from East Tennessee State, joining Garvey's program from the outset. JSU hadn't won a conference championship since 2009. In fact, the Gamecocks hadn't even won a match in the conference tournament since then, either.

Now, they've won two conference championships and are in the hunt for a third after Saturday's 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 home win over Eastern Kentucky. JSU is 21-5 this year and 57-17 in the last three years. The Gamecocks have won 27 of their last 28 regular-season home matches.

Libs says Milton is the "yin to my yang." Libs plays with lots of emotion and isn't afraid to let it out on court, while Milton typically appears a bit more reserved.

"We have always worked together. ... We always trust each other," Milton said.

JSU Volleyball Jacksonville State's Kaylie Milton is introduced as a starter Saturday. The lights turn red during the introduction of the JSU volleyball starters.

Both Milton and Libs said this recent run wouldn't be possible without the job Garvey has done.

"You can't discredit the amazing coach Todd is," Libs said. "He knows all the statistics, all of everything to get anything done on the court. He knows how to push us mentally and physically. That is why you see the team you see out there today."

The emotion of the night got to Milton a bit late in the match. She said she was overcome as JSU faced match point. Teammate Erin Carmichael served an ace to close it out, and just like that, it was over. It was a quick match, needing only 77 minutes to complete, although it wasn't as dominant as the previous night's home win over Bellarmine

"I thought we played a lot better last night that we did today," Garvey said. "I think that sometimes when you want to win so bad for the seniors, I think the emotions got in the way a little bit, made it a little harder to focus and play our best, but we pulled it out. That's the main thing."

What to know

—Libs had 33 assists, two aces and nine digs. Milton had seven digs, an ace and a kill.

—Lena Kindermann had a team-high 14 kills, while Kylee Quigley added nine. Katie Montgomery had eight.

—Brooklyn Schiffli had nine digs, while Carmichael added eight. Montgomery and Zoe Gonzales each had three blocks, and Schiffli, Carmichael and Montgomery each had two aces.

Who said

—Garvey on Milton: "Any time there's a coaching change, the first thing to establish a good culture is trust, and for Kaylie to put that trust in me. I pushed them very, very hard the first couple of years, especially, to change the work ethic and mindset, and for her to believe that I had her best interest in mind and that's why I was doing it spoke volumes, with the rest of the team following along."

—Garvey on Libs, who he has known when she was playing for a club team he helped with: "Lexie transferred here when I got here. She's a great leader. I've known her since she was 12-years-old. She's probably the one player I've coached who gives 110 percent on every play, every day, every week, every game. She never takes a day off and plays with heart."

Next up

—JSU will play at North Alabama on Friday, at Central Arkansas on Nov. 12 and at Lipscomb on Nov. 14. The Gamecocks will play in the ASUN tournament Nov. 18-20 in Fort Myers, Fla.