JSU volleyball: Gamecocks fall in fifth set to nemesis Kennesaw State

NASHVILLE — Jacksonville State dominated the ASUN Conference in volleyball … except for Kennesaw State.
And guess who stared across the net from the Gamecocks in the ASUN tournament opener Thursday? The Gamecocks fell in a five-set thriller to Kennesaw 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10. It marked the third time these two teams have played this year and the third time the Owls won.
JSU was 24-3 against everyone else on its schedule, including 12-2 against ASUN teams not named Kennesaw. The Owls entered the tournament in a slump, having lost five of their last seven matches. They're now 18-9 overall and 7-6 against the rest of the ASUN not named Jacksonville State.
"I think every team in this league matches up well with other teams, and we don't match up great with them," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "I think we battled and played a lot better than we did the first two times we played them. We gave ourselves a chance, just came up a little short."
The Gamecocks came out on the short end of some critical officiating calls. Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel requested a replay review on four calls Thursday, winning a reversal three times. Garvey asked for two reviews and lost both.
A call that couldn't be reviewed came in the fifth set when JSU led 10-9. Kennesaw State setter McKinley Ferguson appeared to make a ball-handling error by pushing it twice, but no call was made. That would've put JSU up 11-9, needing only four more points to win.
Instead, Kennesaw State won the point to tie it 10-10 and then took the next five points to advance to Friday's semifinals.
"We got a little bit of a bad break with a mishandle by their setter, the double, but that's part of volleyball," Garvey said. "You're going to get some good calls, bad calls."
Also, another critical stretch came in the third set. JSU had won the second set to tie the match 1-1. The Gamecocks then shot out to a 6-1 lead to start the third set, but the Owls shot back and eventually grabbed a 9-8 lead. They never trailed again in the set.
In that stretch, five of the Owls’ seven points came on JSU errors.
" I'm proud of all their effort," Garvey said. "We just had too many errors at critical times."
What to know
—In her final match at JSU, four-time first-team all-conference selection Lena Kindermann had 19 kills.
—Courtney Glotzbach added 19 kills, which were a career high. She also had eight digs.
—Sophie Riemsersma had a season-high 16 kills.
—Claire Ochs had 59 assists and 13 digs. Erin Carmichael had 18 digs, while Brooklyn Schiffli added 12 and Kylee Quigley seven.
—Katie Montgomery had a career-high six aces, and Zoe Gonzales added four blocks.
—JSU finished with 49 wins over the past two years, which is the most in a two-year span in school history.
Who said
—Garvey on the match: "It could've gone either way. I think they're a great team. We're a great team, and it's a shame we had to play in the first round. They played a little bit more clean down the stretch than we did. That was the difference."
—Garvey on Kennesaw State's Manu Johnsen, who finished with a match-high 24 kills: ”"I think Johnsen was the difference for them. She had 24 kills, and she hit .423. That was the difference in the match.
—Garvey on Glotzbach, who has worked to rebound this year off-season knee surgery: "She played really, really good — 19 kills. She made a lot of good defensive plays — eight digs. She served the ball. She gave a tremendous effort."