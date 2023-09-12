JSU volleyball: Gamecocks do everything but win: 'Those things will come'

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hardly looked like a volleyball team that has won only twice this season.
In the Gamecocks’ home opener Tuesday night, they came within a few eyelashes of knocking off a high-flying Chattanooga in front of a rowdy crowd. The Mocs eventually pulled out a win 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 to improve to 9-2, but Jax State made them work for it.
And, yes, that means something for a team that's in the early stages of a major rebuild. As anyone who follows the team knows, they lost their coaching staff and most of their roster from a year ago, and in addition, two starters are out with injury. All that has new coach Derek Schroeder looking for growth as much as results.
Schroeder saw his team get plenty of the growth, and unfortunately for Jax State, the win didn't follow. Even so, Schroeder still said he was "very happy with how we played."
"We've got to do a lot of small things really, really well to be successful," said Schroeder, whose team fell to 2-8. "(Chattanooga) is a team with four attackers who are stronger than most any of the attackers we have. We served better and we passed better. We did everything just a little bit better in order to be right where we needed to be.
"We just couldn't find a way to finish. Those things will come."
Although the crowd was listed at 312, it sounded larger at times. They provided Jax State a boost, especially after Jax State won the first set.
"The crowd tonight was really cool," Schroeder said. "I didn't know what to expect to be honest, with it being a Tuesday match for my first home game, and their enthusiasm was extremely fun."
In all three sets the Gamecocks lost, they had chances to break out but couldn't win the critical points late.
In the second set, JSU trailed only 22-20 and 23-21 late before falling. In the third, JSU scored three straight points to tie it 21-21 as Kaylee Moseley had a kill and Maddie Stayer added two more, but Chattanooga scored the next two points and eeked out the set. In the fourth, Chattanooga shot out to a 14-7 lead, but JSU scrambled back to trim it to two twice late, but it wasn't enough.
Still, Jax State's players and coaches walked off the court willing to accept that even without the win, they still showed something.
"That was probably the best we've ever played, despite the loss," said Ellie Garrett, who had team highs in digs (18) and assists (43). "I think we found our system and really worked together as a team."
What to know
—JSU had four players with at least 11 kills: Stayer with 14, Stavroula Papazoglou with 13 and Morgan McClure and Moseley with 11 each.
—With 6-foot-2 middle blocker Katelyn Crofts out for the season with a knee injury, 6-0 freshman Hana Aiana is filling in, and she had nine kills, a hitting percentage of .563 and three blocks.
—Papazoglou, a graduate transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is filling in at outside hitter with Clarke Adams out with an ankle injury. Papazoglou is only 5-8, but her 13 kills were a season high. The previous best was five.
—JSU has named junior defensive specialist Gracie Danziger (Michigan State transfer), sophomore setter Kathryn Smith (played at JSU since freshman year, and junior setter Ellie Garrett (Eastern Washington transfer) as the team's three team captains.
Who said
—Schroeder on the impact of Garrett: "She's an immensely talented, wonderful kid. She played really well. I want her to be a little bit more of a weapon. Sometimes, we're letting the ball go out to our hitters, and we're like, "Save us," where sometimes I want her to be the one who saves us. She's come in from Day One and tried to do my system the way I want it done. She's just grown leaps and bounds every week because of it. I'm incredibly happy she's here."
—Garrett on the energy the team gets from playing well: "I feel like we were all getting a little bit down on ourselves and frustrated because we were losing, but to see that we came out there and really just had fun and competed at a high level, that was a big lift."
Next up
—JSU will get the weekend off. Conference USA play will begin Sept. 22 when Sam Houston (6-4) visits for a 6 p.m. match. They'll play again at JSU on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Both teams have beaten McNeese State and lost to Southeast Missouri.