JSU volleyball: Gamecocks announce 2023 volleyball schedule

JACKSONVILLE — After an offseason that saw a coaching change and a shift to Conference USA, Jacksonville State volleyball is set to begin a new era.
Jacksonville State announced its full 2023 volleyball schedule on Monday morning, highlighted by a rematch with Auburn and nine home matchups.
Along with this marking its first season in Conference USA, the team will also be under the direction of first-year coach Derek Schroeder.
After an exhibition match against Troy on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., the Gamecocks will open their season with three straight tournaments, highlighted by the Auburn tournament to kick off the season on Aug. 25.
Times for the season-opening tournament are already set, with a matchup against McNeese State on Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and matchups with Coppin State and Auburn set for Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
Jacksonville State will open Conference USA play with a pair of games against fellow newcomer Sam Houston State.
Along with the Bearkats, the Gamecocks will play host to conference foes Liberty, New Mexico State and Middle Tennessee in the season. They will also host Chattanooga in nonconference play for the team's home opener.
Jacksonville State is set for conference trips to UTEP, Western Kentucky, FIU and Louisiana Tech.
Times for all matches will be released at a later point in time.
Jacksonville State went 24-6 last season, highlighted by wins over a pair of Power Five opponents and a 16-1 start. The Gamecocks finished 12-4 in ASUN Conference play, falling to Kennesaw State in the opening round of the ASUN Conference volleyball tournament to end their season.
2023 schedule
Aug. 15: at Troy (Exhibition)
Aug. 25-26: Auburn Tournament
Sept. 1-2: Chicago State Tournament
Sept. 8-9: Southern Indiana Tournament
Sept. 12: Chattanooga
Sept. 22: Sam Houston State*
Sept. 23: Sam Houston State*
Sept. 28: at UTEP*
Sept. 30: at UTEP*
Oct. 7: at Western Kentucky*
Oct. 8: at Western Kentucky*
Oct. 13: Liberty*
Oct. 14: Liberty*
Oct. 20: New Mexico State*
Oct. 21: New Mexico State*
October 27: at FIU*
October 28: at FIU*
Nov. 3: Middle Tennessee*
Nov. 4: Middle Tennessee*
Nov. 10: at Louisiana Tech*
Nov. 11: at Louisiana Tech*
Nov. 17-19: Conference USA Tournament
Home games bolded
*-Conference USA game