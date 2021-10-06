JSU volleyball: Do the Gamecocks ever let down? No way

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.