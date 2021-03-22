JSU volleyball: After honoring senior Dani Steele, Gamecocks dominate UT Martin

JACKSONVILLE — Perhaps Jacksonville State should honor Dani Steele before every volleyball match for the rest of the season.
Steele isn't the only senior on the Gamecocks' team, but she's the only one who has decided not to take advantage of the NCAA's COVID-19 policy of granting an extra year of eligibility. She plans to graduate and not return next season. So, before Monday afternoon's match with UT Martin, the program honored her as a departing senior with a brief ceremony at midcourt.
The team's other four-year players — Addie Halverson, Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton — joined her. All were locked arm-in-arm, as they walked to out head coach Todd Garvey, who was waiting with Steele's framed No. 7 jersey and a framed picture of her.
Maybe chalk it up to the power of Steele's personality and friendship, but JSU responded with one of its best performances in a season full of highlights for the Gamecocks. They hammered UT Martin 25-8, 25-14, 25-21, and it seemed clear from the start that JSU simply wasn't going to let down their senior from Sugar Land, Texas.
"Every single year, she's had a huge impact on our team in the back row," said Milton, growing a bit emotional. "She's just my best friend, and I can't imagine playing without her next year."
Steele got to play a good bit Monday and in the previous day's win over UT Martin. She finished the weekend with five digs and a service ace.
"We knew she was going to go out there and play well and that the team wanted her to have a good weekend, so I knew we were going to play great for her and try to go out with some excitement," Garvey said. "It was an awesome performance by her and the team, and I'm super proud of how we played today."
It was Steele's idea to accept her Senior Day gifts along with Milton, Halverson and Libs.
"We've been with each other since Day One, and to me, they're seniors, even though on paper they're not," Steele said. "Also, they're my closest friends on the team. I just wanted them to be with me."
She added, "Making it through the four years is something I'm super proud of, but I'm just so proud to be with all these girls and to have grown so much and be with the people I love. It means everything."
Steele played a regularly before becoming a starter in 2018. She hasn't played as much in the past two seasons, but she will walk away with at least one championship ring from 2019 when JSU won the OVC regular season.
There's a chance for a second one this year. JSU is 14-0 and will travel next weekend to Morehead State, which is also 14-0. They'll play twice, and these are the final matches of the regular season. The winner will get a championship and host the OVC tournament.
"Honestly, I couldn't have asked for anything better," Steele said. "Today couldn't have been more perfect. This whole season, I couldn't want anything more. We're not done yet, and we still have a long way to go. But right now, I'm super happy and I'm loving where we're at as a team."
What to know
—JSU's hitting percentage was .393, which is the Gamecocks' second best of the season. JSU entered the day leading the league at .316. Courtney Glotzbach helped lead the way with 10 kills and a .444 hitting percentage.
—Seven others had at least three kills, including Lena Kindermann (eight), Milton (five), Sadie Brown (five), Katie Montgomery (four), Halverson (three), Caroline Kasson (three) and Libs (three).
—Libs had 31 assists, while Erin Carmichael led in digs with 12. Milton added five digs, and Halverson had four. Libs and Steele each contributed three.
—Montgomery had a season-high six aces. Her previous high was five in the season-opening match against Southeast Missouri.
Who said
—Milton on what it meant to be asked to participate in senior day ceremonies with Steele: "It meant everything in the world to me to be by her side."
—Garvey on what the team does now: "We'll enjoy this win today, take tomorrow off and start preparing for Morehead on Wednesday."
Next up
—JSU will play at Morehead State on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m. ESPN+ is slated to carry both matches. Last year, JSU won at Morehead State during its run to the regular-season crown. Morehead State finished one game behind the Gamecocks. The Eagles got revenge in the OVC tournament semifinals by knocking out JSU.