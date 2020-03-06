2 JSU students exposed to COVID-19 patient attended classes

Two Jacksonville State University students living in northwest Georgia are in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a resident there diagnosed with COVID-19, according to university officials.
Jeff Ryan, director of the school’s Emergency Management program, said the school learned around 8 a.m. Friday that a student working at a Georgia hospital had been put on a two-week, self-monitored quarantine by hospital staff after working with a patient later diagnosed with COVID-19. About three hours later, the school learned of another student working in the same hospital who had also been quarantined.
Ryan said neither student shows symptoms of the virus, and that he has been in contact with them by phone.
“Neither of those students are on campus now,” Ryan said. “They live in northwest Georgia and just happen to be our students. We’re not looking at a dangerous situation at all here on campus.”
An email signed by Don Killingsworth, the university’s acting president, was sent to students around noon explaining some details of the situation. According to the email, the students had contact with the COVID-19 patient six days ago, and had attended some classes at JSU after the exposure.
Ryan said one student had been in a single class, and the other had been to two. He said that instructors and students in the classes have already been informed about the contact.
Because the students exhibited no symptoms, Ryan said they had not undergone COVID-19 testing.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health wouldn’t do that unless they became symptomatic,” he said.