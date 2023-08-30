JSU student found dead in dorm; cause not obvious, police say

A Jacksonville State University student was found dead in a campus dormitory, police say.
University police Chief Michael Barton said officers had been asked to conduct a welfare check at Pannell Hall at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, leading to the discovery that the student — who has not been named — had died.
Though officers found nothing suspicious surrounding the death, Barton said that the cause of death was not obvious. The body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for an official autopsy and death investigation.
Police worked with the Calhoun County Coroner in conjunction with the JSU Center for Applied Forensics to process the scene.
“This is a tragic loss for the JSU family, and Counseling Services is available,” said university President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. in an email to students.