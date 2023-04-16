JSU softball: Wagnon goes from pregame speaker to postgame hero

JACKSONVILLE — If you've set aside a day to name the softball field for your longtime coach, why not turn to one of your longtime players to help win the game?
After serving as a speaker for the team in pregame ceremonies, fifth-year senior left fielder Sidney Wagnon topped off the day by going 2-for-3. She broke the ice with a huge double as Jacksonville State beat visiting Queens 4-0 on Sunday. It gave the Gamecocks their first victory on newly christened Jana McGinnis Field.
After splitting two games with Queens on Saturday, this win gave Jax State (26-13, 12-3 ASUN) the series win. The Gamecocks are two games behind league leader Central Arkansas (31-8, 14-1) and are tied with Liberty (28-15, 12-3) in the standings.
"Today, they gave me an opportunity, and I knew I was going to do something good with it," Wagnon said. "I've kind of taken a backseat all season, and so, being this day and this series — they beat us one game yesterday — in my head, going, 'There's zero way they're beating this team today.' I was glad to do my part."
Wagnon is JSU's most experienced player, having served as the regular shortstop, center fielder and left fielder during her career, which includes 182 appearances and 140 starts. This year, she has appeared in 35 of JSU's 39 games, including 17 starts in left field.
She has struggled at the plate, however, and is hitting .143. Lately, she's served mostly as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement, but McGinnis figured she deserved a shot Sunday.
"We're looking for that third outfielder who can show us some consistency and be big in big moments," McGinnis said. "Sid has worked hard — they've all worked hard — and we needed to give her a chance. She had a good week of practice."
JSU freshman pitcher Jaliyah Holmes (14-4) pitched a six-hitter and held Queens until the Gamecocks’ hitters could solve Autumn Courtney (13-6), who got the start after limiting JSU to one run in the nine innings she worked Saturday.
In the bottom of the third, Wagnon knocked the lid off the jar. A left-handed batter, she socked a drive over the left fielder's head for a leadoff double. She then moved to third on Emma Jones’ groundout and scored on Lindsey Richardson's two-out single.
JSU added three more runs in the fifth inning when Lauren Hunt scored on a wild pitch, Morgan Nowakowski drove home Richardson with a sacrifice fly, and Brantly Bonds scored Camryn McLemore with a single.
The most nerve-wracking part of Wagnon's day came before the game when she was one of the speakers for the ceremony honoring McGinnis. She said assistant coach Julie Boland asked her Friday to step forward for the rest of the players.
Asked about realizing the significance of being chosen, Wagnon said, "At practice, Coach Julie asked me, and it didn't really click. I went home, and I was talking to my dad, and I was like, 'Ah, leave me alone. I've got to prepare this speech. Go away, I've got to do this speech.' I think he's the one who made me realize what a big honor it was."
She added, "It's really nice to think that, one, they think I can speak that well in public, and two, to have that opportunity. It means a lot."
What to know
—Richardson went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI after going 1-for-7 on Saturday. She's hitting a team-best .396.
—Courtney pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed eight hits, three walks and four runs, all earned. That's the most runs she has allowed in 13 appearances against ASUN opponents. She entered the weekend with a 0.78 ERA against conference foes.
—Bonds went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Linley Tubbs was 1-for-2. Lauren Hunt was 1-for-4.
—Emma Jones went 1-for-4 and was caught stealing in the sixth inning. It's the first time she's been caught this year in 29 attempts.
Who said
—Wagnon on Holmes, who pitched a shutout Saturday and another Sunday: "She's always super consistent. There's a reason she starts our games. We can count on her. She hits her spots. She has this team's back. She has just stepped up."
—McGinnis on Richardson going 3-for-3 after going 1-for-7 in Saturday's two games: "When I woke up this morning, Richardson will be here. She's a catalyst in our offense. She makes us go. She's big. She had better at-bats. She was herself. Good players, it's hard to keep them down two days in a row."
—McGinnis on seeing more than 20 of her former players attend Sunday's game: "This is why I coach, to see them grow into great young women, strong women who are professionals, have families and are successful. That's what it all means to me. It means a lot more to see that than 1,000 wins and my name on a sign."
Next up
—JSU will play at Auburn on Wednesday at 6 p.m.