JSU softball: Stewart's first Gamecock home run puts cherry on top of home victory

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State crossed the plate 11 times in its home win over Dartmouth on Monday afternoon, and by far the most exciting run was No. 11.
That's when upbeat and popular team leader Holly Stewart scored on her first home run for the Gamecocks.
Even if it was just another run in JSU's 11-1 win over Dartmouth, the Gamecocks treated it like anything but. As the ball sailed over the left-center fence and Stewart began her home run trot, the dugout exploded in cheers.
Stewart isn't just another backup player for the Gamecocks. She joined the squad this fall after one year at Pensacola State College and three at South Alabama, and it's clear that with her attitude and positive nature, she's affected the squad much more than her 18 at-bats on the season would indicate.
"I like to watch games, like in March Madness, and when you see how a player's teammates react when a player succeeds, you can tell where they hold them. And our team holds Holly in the highest esteem," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "She fires us up. She's a very integral part of this team."
Stewart is a backup third baseman to senior Karsen Mosley, a four-year starter and .326 career hitter. Stewart has appeared in 11 games with four hits in 18 at-bats. When JSU scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third to go up 10-0, Stewart got the call to replace Mosley in the top of the fourth.
In addition to the solo home run, she made a nifty play at third base on a liner to end the top of the fifth inning. That also ended the game because of the mercy rule.
The home run was the big talking point afterward.
"It's just a good feeling, being on this team and capitalizing on their hits and adding more," Stewart said. "It's a good feeling when you've got a team like this that's able to hit and hit and hit. It's just nice that you can do that for your team."
Stewart joined the team after her father, football coach Greg Stewart, joined then-coach John Grass' staff. Greg Stewart previously had been at South Alabama when Holly played there, and when he was on the football staff at Central Arkansas, she signed there before transferring to Pensacola State College. Holly played in 55 games in her three seasons at South Alabama as a part-time starter.
"When she and I sat down and talked about her coming to play at Jax State, I told her, 'You may not get to play an at-bat; you may not get to play in a game, but what you can bring is a perspective on the game. We need energy, we need fun, we need a team player, and Holly, you can bring that.' And she has," McGinnis said.
Just in her first year at JSU, Stewart seems to have fit in with the gang as if she had been part of it forever.
"They make it easy," she said. "They sure make it easy. Being out here, they let me be myself all the time. They'll let me be goofy, and they'll be goofy with me. It's nice that they let me be who I am. They are who they are, and we just mesh so well.
"God led me here and let me play for these great coaches and with these genuine people. I don't know — I just know I'm definitely here for a reason. Thank gosh, because they make me love the sport again."
And McGinnis said the team loves having her in a JSU jersey. Hitting a home run at the home field makes it even more fun.
"She can be a good example to a lot of athletes around the country, especially our athletes here on the team," McGinnis said. "She has done everything we've asked for and more. She's a total team player. She picks players up when they're down. That's what we want out of her. That's why when you see her succeed, her team loves her for that. They want to see her succeed."
What to know
—Every starter got on base at least once Monday. Backup catcher Caroline Lively, who was in the lineup as JSU gave starter Abbi Perkins a rest, walked once, got hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
—Megan Fortner went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. She has reached base in 18 straight games. She already has a team-leading 11 doubles so far this season. Only three times in the previous five seasons have somebody had more: Taylor Beshears with 13 in 2018 and 12 in 2019 and Alexus Jimmerson with 12 in 2021.
—Lauren Hunt went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice hit and an RBI.
—Sara Currie (6-2) pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and one run, which was unearned. Lexi Androlevich worked a scoreless fifth inning.
Who said
—McGinnis on Forner: "She's been a difference-maker. She's coming into her swing. She's getting her plan in the box. She's being more disciplined and executing. Her first hit down the right field line, we wouldn't have seen that last year. We would've seen her try to pull it and probably a pop-up. With two strikes, she shortened up, didn't try to kill it and went with it."
Next up
—JSU (17-11) will play a doubleheader at Samford on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
—Dartmouth dropped to 3-14. After going 13-27 in 2019, Dartmouth played only 10 games before being shut down by the pandemic in 2020. Then in 2021, the Big Green played only five games because of COVID-19. The squad played four games this past weekend in an invitational in Athens, Ga., and are set to play a doubleheader at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.