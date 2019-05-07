Jacksonville State's Faith Sims took home one of the Ohio Valley Conference's biggest awards at the annual softball banquet Tuesday night in Oxford.
The OVC named her the league's pitcher of the year. She is the fifth Jacksonville State pitcher to take the award. The list includes Carly Kellam (2005), Karla Pittman (2009), Tiffany Harbin (2014) and Whitney Gillespie (2016), who won it when Sims was a freshman.
Sims posted a 21-4 record with a 1.57 ERA. She threw 11 shutouts, which was six more than the next best figure in the league. Eight of her shutouts came against OVC opponents. Nobody else in the league had more than three. Sims also had six saves, which tied for the OVC lead.
Asked earlier in the day about her season before she knew about the award, Sims said she owes much of her success to the support she gets from her teammates.
"It's just confidence," Sims said. "Total confidence. I know my team is playing behind me, and they have all year. Being a pitcher, it really does give you confidence when your team doesn't make many errors behind you. So, you just trust your stuff and know that if they put it in play, you defense can get you out of it."
Sims also made first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference along with three of her teammates: senior second baseman Anna Chisolm, senior outfielder Taylor Beshears and freshman third baseman Karsen Mosley.
Mosley also made the OVC's all-newcomer team. The coach of the year was Southeast Missouri's Mark Redburn, whose squad tied Jacksonville State for the OVC regular-season championship. SEMO's Rachel Anderson was player of the year, and Murray State's Hannah James was freshman of the year.
Beshears ranked second in the league with a .409 batting average. Her 63 hits were fourth. She was seventh with 40 RBIs, and her .734 slugging percentage was third. Her 42 runs were sixth.
Beshears' 13 home runs tied Chisolm for fourth. Chisolm was ninth in runs (39), eighth in RBIs (39), fifth in slugging percentage (.705) and seventh in stolen bases (16). She batted .318.
Mosley ranked second on the team with a .344 batting average, and her 40 runs were eighth. She ranked ninth with a .592 slugging percentage.
The 2019 Softball All-OVC First Team pic.twitter.com/7ssYWGIXiI— OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) May 8, 2019
The 2019 Softball All-OVC Second Team pic.twitter.com/4iJFRYXQNO— OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) May 8, 2019
The 2019 Softball OVC All-Newcomer Team pic.twitter.com/T5GUh1eycm— OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) May 8, 2019