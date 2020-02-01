JSU softball: Pitching staff armed and ready for another OVC run

JACKSONVILLE — Sunday marks the unofficial start of Jacksonville State’s softball season when the Gamecocks host their annual Fan Day at 2 p.m. at their home field.
If you’re one of the ones who will attend and wants to go through the autograph session at the end, make sure to get a signature from every pitcher — all six of them. Any of the half-dozen could develop into a breakout star this season, which begins for real Friday in a tournament in Kennesaw, Ga.
Jacksonville State lost one of the best pitchers in program history in 2019 Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the year Faith Sims, a mentally strong staff ace who threw 56 percent of JSU’s innings over the last two seasons. She helped JSU to a tie for the OVC's regular-season championship last year.
With Sims having graduated — she is now a volunteer assistant at UAB — there is plenty of opportunity for those on this year’s staff. Sims left behind a lot of innings that need to be filled.
“When everybody knows the driver’s seat is open, everybody’s got a new energy,” JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. “Last year, all those girls fell into, ‘Well, we know Faith is going to be driving this bus.’ So, sometimes they’re not as intense or as energetic at trying to prove themselves. They fall into that role, although not on purpose. It just happens that way.”
The candidates include senior Alexus Jimmerson, who struggled last year, but in the 2018 NCAA tournament, she worked all seven innings in a win over Auburn. Junior Reagan Watkins, sophomore Lexi Androlevich and redshirt freshman Macy Bearden are back after joining the team last season and pitching sparingly.
Sophomore Hannah Brown is back after serving as strictly a pinch-runner last year. A talented athlete, Brown also is expected to play some second base this season, but she shined in the fall and will compete for innings in the circle.
McGinnis said she’s not looking for anyone to pitch as many innings as Sims did. She added that she’s told the pitchers that.
“They know we’re looking for several starters,” McGinnis said.
One huge off-season addition to the staff is first-year assistant coach Sallie Beth Burch, a former JSU player who was brought on board to handle the pitchers. She spent the previous seasons as an assistant at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Last season, pitching coach Mark Wisener left the team before the season began, and McGinnis chose to wait until after the season ended to replace him. Although McGinnis had a pitching consultant come work with the pitchers on occasion, they at times were left on their own, with Sims serving as mentor and leader for her younger teammates.
In addition to Burch, JSU has added student assistant Matty Moss, who spent the last four years pitching for Tennessee. She was an All-SEC selection in 2017.
“This year is so much more peaceful,” McGinnis said. “Just to be able to give the pitchers the coaching, the training they need is great. I tell anybody I’m not the expert on pitching.
“Sallie Beth has the demeanor. Like I tell people, a lot of times pitching is mental. It’s confidence, and she has the ability to coach that part and really understand her players. They’ve developed a trust. The pitchers really love her — working for her and playing for her.”
From the accounts of the players, the pitchers are putting forward the effort.
“Our pitching staff is working extremely hard, harder than we’ve ever worked,” Bearden said. “I feel like everyone complements everybody.”
They’ve caught the attention of the non-pitchers as well.
“Our pitchers have really, really worked hard,” Terry said.
“I know that’s a key factor everybody is worried about, but I think they’re going to do very well this season.”