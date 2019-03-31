JACKSONVILLE — Another brilliant Faith Sims pitching performance. Another heart-stopping Game 2.
And another Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader sweep for Jacksonville State's softball team.
On Sunday, the Gamecocks defeated Eastern Illinois 4-0 behind Sims' two-hitter and then 7-6 with an offense that produced 10 hits and six walks. With those two wins, JSU is alone atop the Ohio Valley Conference softball standings at 7-1. Second-place Eastern Kentucky (5-1) is slated to play two makeup games Monday against Southeast Missouri.
Head coach Jana McGinnis says she could come up with a long list of things her team has done right in OVC play (and several sheets worth of things to work on), but there's probably one underrated item on those pages that has contributed plenty to the victories:
The play of leadoff hitter and right fielder Hannahstaysia Weaver.
The sophomore has quietly compiled some of the best statistics on the team since OVC play began, including Sunday. The speedy 5-foot-3 Weaver once again served as the catalyst for the offense by getting on base four times in Sunday's doubleheader and scoring three runs.
"She lights the fire for our offense," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "We need her having good at-bats like that. We told her we don't care what her batting average is; we focus on her on-base percentage. I thought she did a good job today of getting on base and making things happen."
Weaver's speed makes her particularly valuable. In the second game with JSU down 3-2 in the third inning, a wild pitch got away from the catcher, but not that far. Weaver charged home anyway and scored easily to tie it 3-3.
In eight OVC games, she has 13 hits in 28 at-bats. In addition, she has 10 runs, five stolen bases and three walks in that stretch. Additionally, she has no strikeouts.
She generates much of her offense by either slapping or bunting, which is what she did Sunday. She reached base without ever hitting the ball out of the infield, drawing two walks and bunting for a pair of singles.
"She's got good bat control," McGinnis said. "A slapper with her speed, if she can just put it in play, good things can happen."
This is different from a year ago when she was a freshman adjusting to the college game. In addition, after six years as a varsity star for state tournament teams at Pisgah High School, she sat out the 2017 season while she worked.
Returning to the sport in 2018 as a first-year JSU player, she struggled as a part-time starter, batting .164. This year, that's up to .337.
"You're getting used to a whole new life as a college student and a college athlete," Weaver said. "I felt my focus after last year was to get more confident and to believe in myself when I'm out there because I know what kind of athlete I am and I think I can do really well here."
This year, she has expanded her game so that instead of just bunting and slapping, she also can draw back her bat and slug a pitch into the outfield. That's how she has compiled a team-high three triples.
"This summer I worked really hard to work on my hitting and get better with my hitting so I could show them I could be both," Weaver said. "I can be a triple threat. I've worked really hard on that, so I'm proud that I've done better."
What to know
—Faith Sims threw all seven innings to get a shutout in the first game. In Game 2, she worked the final two innings for the save, allowing one run, which was unearned. She has thrown 35 innings in OVC play and given up only two earned runs.
—Senior first baseman Hayley Sims didn't have a hit Sunday but she played two errorless games in the field. She snagged a hard-hit grounder in the sixth inning, which McGinnis said probably saved JSU's lead. She has made one error this year. Only two full-time OVC infielders have zero errors.
—Senior center fielder Taylor Beshears slugged one home run in each game, which gives her 12 for the season. She had 11 last year. She was 4-for-8 for the day.
—Jada Terry was 3-for-5 with a walk and a triple in the two games combined. Karsen Mosley was 2-for-3 in the first game, including a three-run triple.
—Alexus Jimmerson hit a solo homer in the first contest for JSU's first run of the day. It came with two outs in the fourth inning and broke up a no-hitter by EIU's Hannah Cravens.
—Lexi Androlevich pitched the first five innings of Game 2 and allowed 12 hits and five runs, all earned. She didn't walk a batter, however.
Who said
—McGinnis on Androlevich's performance: "She kept us in there. She never could establish her change-up, and if she could've done that, it would've been an easier job for her. Lexi is just going to keep getting better and better."
—Beshears on what's gone right for JSU: "Everything's going like we need it to, but we can still keep pushing. We can still keep getting better."
—McGinnis on the job Hayley Sims has done at first base and the play she made on the sixth-inning groundout: "She's always so even-keeled. She doesn't take her offense to defense, she doesn't take her defense to offense. That was a huge play she made on the groundout. That was a game-changer."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (23-8, 7-1 OVC) will play Mississippi State at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on Wednesday. It is Mississippi State's home game, and the Bulldogs wanted to play near senior third baseman/outfielder Bevia Robinson's home of Harvest. Eastern Illinois (10-27, 1-7) will play a home doubleheader against Indiana State on Wednesday.