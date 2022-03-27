JSU softball: One big moment, one big hit, and one happy Lindsey Richardson

JACKSONVILLE — The emotions poured out of Lindsey Richardson, and who can blame her?
After sitting on the bench for eight innings, the Jacksonville State sophomore came off the bench to deliver the game-winning hit in the Gamecocks' 5-4 home win over North Florida on Sunday afternoon.
With two outs and the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Richardson lined a 1-2 pitch between the UNF shortstop and third baseman. JSU's Keeli Bobbitt raced home from second base, sliding just ahead of the throw to the catcher.
That brought the JSU team pouring out of the dugout to celebrate with a deliriously happy Richardson, who wasn't quite sure whether to laugh or cry. Turns out, she did plenty of both.
Again, who can blame her?
Richardson's hit capped a three-game series in which JSU grinded out two tough wins.
"Just a crazy thing, sitting there, watching your team fight for you," Richardson said afterward. "All you do is cheer them on and give them your heart on the bench and then you get that chance to win the game for your team, it's like you can't control your emotions. I had tears coming down from my eyes. Your team deserves this because they fought for you all game, and this is the least you can do for them."
Richardson had batted twice in the series previously, striking out both times. This time, she fouled off a pair of pitches before taking a ball. Then she smashed the liner through the infield, scoring Bobbitt.
"That ball came off the bat, and I all heard was the catcher go, 'Jesus,'" Richardson said, laughing. "That's how I knew it was a hit."
It was one highlight on a day full of them for the Gamecocks (19-13, 3-3 ASUN) against North Florida (26-9, 5-4).
JSU began the day facing Morgan Clausen, who entered seventh in the nation with a 0.44 ERA. She had shut out the Gamecocks the previous day while striking out 15. She had allowed only four earned runs all year and hadn't given up one since Iowa got one off her a month ago.
This time, JSU got on her quick, scoring two runs in the first inning. The Gamecocks drove her out of the game in the sixth with two more runs.
"She had us frustrated yesterday," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "We were still trying to swing with two strikes like it was an 0-0 count. Big swings, and you can't do that with a pitcher like her."
Clausen's strength is changing speeds, and on Saturday, she caught the JSU lineup trying to overswing. McGinnis said assistant coach Julie Boland addressed that before the game.
"She came in this morning and told the players, 'We're going to do two things: we're going to shrink our zone and we're going to hit everything to the opposite field. Slow your hands down. Don't overswing,'" McGinnis said. "They did that. I could see from the first inning, they tried to execute the gameplan."
Sidney Wagnon began the game with a walk before moving to second on a groundout and then scoring on Megan Fortner's single. Later in the inning, Karsen Mosley's grounder scored Fortner. Already, JSU had two runs off Clausen.
In the sixth inning with the Gamecocks down 4-2, they found their swing again. Addie Robinson walked and Mosley, Bobbitt and Abbi Perkins delivered singles to score a run and leave the bases loaded with two outs. UNF took out Clausen and inserted Erin Kyle, who walked Sidney Wagnon on four pitches to bring home Mosley with the tying run.
"Four straight balls, it's tied up, and I just feel like I'm the greatest ever," Wagnon said with a grin later.
In the eighth inning, JSU staged another rally. Camryn McLemore opened with a single. Brantly Bonds followed with a bunt that UNF third baseman Abi Annett caught in the air and doubled off McLemore.
Bobbitt then reached on a single and stole second. Pinch-hitter Hannah Buffington walked, and that brought up Richardson.
McGinnis had been tempted to bring up Richardson as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning after Wagnon drew the tying walk. Instead, she waited, and Richardson got her chance in the eighth.
The quiet star of all of this? McGinnis nominated freshman pitcher Sarah Currie, who relieved Kat Carter with one out in the fourth inning. Currie (7-3) worked the final 4⅓ innings and allowed one hit, one walk and no runs.
"She was in total control of her pitches and was very calm," McGinnis said. "She had a very calming energy about her. She showed what she's made of."
What to know
—JSU won it with 10 singles and no extra-base hits. Bobbitt and McLemore each went 2-for-4.
—Fortner and Mosley each went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Bonds was 1-for-4. Addie Robinson was 1-for-2. Perkins was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Wagnon was 0-for-2 but had two walks and an RBI.
—Bobbitt and Fortner each went 3-for-9 for the weekend, and Fortner has reached base in 22 straight games.
Who said
—Richardson on being ready for her chance: "I've been used to that, since all last year. I'm not starting, so my only thought in the dugout is always be ready. No matter what. Just always be ready."
—Wagnon, who was Richardson's teammate at Moody High, on her friend's big hit: "I've watched Rich for eight years. I was a senior in high school, and she was a sophomore hitting home runs every other at-bat. She struck out twice this weekend. Nobody's going to remember that. Everybody's going to remember that we won the series because Rich is a great hitter."
—McGinnis on Richardson's big hit: "As a coach, I have seen her grow and how she's worked from last year to this year. Maybe she sees it. We kept telling her how much better she is. She's just grown as a softball player, and this just proves it."
Next up
—JSU will face fourth-ranked Alabama in Albertville's Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater. The organizers of the game are calling it the Sand Mountain Showdown.