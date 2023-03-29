JSU softball: Once again, Richardson provides a boost for the Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — It makes Jana McGinnis smile when she thinks back to two years ago when Lindsey Richardson was a freshman.
"She was nervous," McGinnis said with a laugh. "She was overswinging. She's totally different now."
Now a junior starting at first base, it's hard to imagine Jacksonville State softball having the success it's had this year without Richardson. The Gamecocks beat Georgia State 3-1 at home Wednesday, improving their record to 20-9. The last JSU softball team to do that well was the 2019 squad that won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season crown and was 21-8 through 29 games.
Richardson went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. With JSU trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, she provided a critical boost, by driving home Emma Jones with a double to tie it 1-1. Richardson then scored on Holly Stewart's two-out double to make it 2-1.
Stationed in the No. 3 spot in the lineup all year, she's batting a team-leading .385. Her 26 RBIs lead the team, too. By comparison, as a freshman, she hit .214 and drove in one run in only 28 at-bats.
"You come in with your hopes high, and some of it gets shot down," Richardson said. "My role freshman year as a bench player was to cheer on my teammates and be there for them all the time. I did that."
But, she waited and learned. Last year, despite suffering an ankle injury at mid-season, she hit .354 and was fourth on the team with 19 RBIs. It was enough that the ASUN coaches put her on the preseason all-league team.
She's been busily proving them right from the first day of the season.
"My freshman year, my job was to support my teammates, and that truly got me prepared to be where I am now, where instead of helping my teammates prepare but be the one who does it for my teammates," Richardson said.
It has helped that McGinnis has had some talented hitters to put around Richardson in the batting order. Lauren Hunt, who is hitting .325, is batting ninth. Ashley Phillips leads off and speedy Emma Jones hit first and second, respectively. Phillips leads the team with eight doubles, while Jones is tops with 21 stolen bases and 27 runs, including two of each Wednesday.
"I have no doubt that one of them is getting on. In my head, I think every time all of them are getting on," Richardson said. "I have no doubt in my head."
Power hitters Linley Tubbs and Holly Stewart hit behind Richardson at fourth and fifth.
"If I don't succeed at the plate, I know for a fact that Linley is going to have my back, Holly is going to have my back, the rest of them are going to have my back," Richardson said.
And Richardson is the rock in the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
"She's a totally different hitter in the No. 3 spot than she was," McGinnis said. "She's comfortable, and she embraces that position."
What to know
—Stewart had the defensive play of the day at third base. In the top of the fourth with JSU up 2-1, Georgia State had a runner on first and no outs. Carolyn Deady placed what appeared to be a solid bunt down the third-base line, but Stewart rushed and dove for it, catching the ball before it hit the ground. That essentially snuffed the inning. At the plate, Stewart was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
—Jones was 2-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. As usual, her speed made a difference. She scored from first in the third inning on Richardson's double. In the fifth, she led off by getting hit with a pitch. She stole second, moved to third on Richardson's deep flyout, and scored on Tubbs’ flyout to center.
—Hunt was 1-for-2.
—Jaliyah Holmes (9-3) pitched all seven innings, struck out seven, and allowed six hits, one run and one walk.
—Phillips and Richardson each hit a ball over the left-field fence that drifted just foul. Jones did the same with a drive to right that went over the fence but was foul by a small distance.
Who said
—McGinnis on the game: "It was just good, A-B-C softball, but we could've hit a lot better. We had several in the lineup who I thought had good at-bats. I thought Emma Jones was solid, Lindsey Richardson was solid, Holly Stewart was solid. Morgan Nowakowski had very good at-bats. Good swings, just didn't have anything to show for it. Lauren Hunt was good."
—McGinnis on why Tubbs is hitting fourth, even though she's a freshman: "Linley Tubbs adjusted every at-bat. She got the fly ball that scored the third run. It's totally huge when you can get two runs ahead. That's one thing about Linley as a hitter: she may get fooled the first time, but very few times does she get fooled twice. She's a hitter who's making adjustments from pitch to pitch, at-bat to at-bat, and that's good to see out of a young one."
—McGinnis on Stewart's progress: "She played behind Karsen Mosley at third last year, and she made Karsen better. She pushed and was on the verge. … She's just smart. She's not as fast and doesn't have as good an arm, but she knows the game, and her natural instincts are what give her an edge over there at third base."
Next up
—JSU (20-9, 6-0 ASUN) will host North Florida (19-12, 2-4) in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday.