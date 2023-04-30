JSU softball: On senior day, Gamecocks drop final home game of the season

JACKSONVILLE — On a day in which Jacksonville State's softball program honored it's seniors at their last home game, the Gamecocks struggled to give them a win.
JSU fell to ASUN-leading Central Arkansas 4-3, as the Gamecocks found themselves stymied at critical times late.
JSU got the leadoff hitter on base in both the sixth and seventh innings but couldn't follow up with a successful bunt or a big hit.
"It comes down to execution," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "When you're in a tight game like that, it comes down to which team executes the best, and I'll tell you that when they were asked to bunt, they laid down 90 percent of them this weekend. That's an area that we've got to get better at."
Even with the third loss in three games this weekend to Central Arkansas, the Gamecocks (27-19, 13-8 ASUN) are still in relatively the same position in the league standings as they were before the weekend began. They're two games ahead of Florida Gulf Coast and Austin Peay, who are tied for fourth place at 11-10 in conference play. Only three games remain.
Central Arkansas (36-9, 19-2), which has seven fourth- or fifth-year players in the lineup, has wrapped up at least a share of the ASUN title. Liberty (34-17, 16-5), and JSU would need the Flame to lose all three next weekend to Queens, while the Gamecocks would need to sweep all three at Austin Peay.
The top eight make the league tournament, but only the top four get a bye through the first round. Only the top two get an additional bye through the second round.
Regardless of the standings, McGinnis wants to see her team play better in the clutch.
"That was disappointing," she said. "All week we were prepared. There was nothing Central Arkansas did that we our team didn't know coming into this weekend. I felt like we would play better. They've got the best pitching staff in the league. We doubled their ERA, but it was the timely hitting that we didn't get."
McGinnis started Sarah Currie (6-5) in the circle with hopes that she would get JSU off to a good start. If she gave up a couple of runs, that would be OK, but more than that, it would be a problem. Currie shined … until giving up a three-run blast in the third inning to UCA's Morgan Nelson, the team's best power hitter.
Jaliyah Holmes worked the final four innings and allowed one hit, two walks and no runs. McGinnis said she and her staff considered starting Holmes, but it's been difficult to ask the freshman to pitch a complete game the day after she already worked seven innings, which she did Saturday.
"It's been hard on her, so that's why we thought if Sarah could give us two or three good, clean innings. The home runs kill us. We can't make a defensive play on that," McGinnis said.
Offensively, Lindsey Richardson accounted for all three runs. In the bottom of the third inning with bases loaded, she hit a shot down the right field line. UCA right fielder Colleen Bare dove and missed the ball, which allowed it to roll into the corner. All three runners scored, and Richardson wound up on third with her first career triple.
But, in the fourth inning, Brantly Bonds opened with a double, moved to second on a groundout and was stranded there as the next two batters couldn't bring her home. Morgan Nowakowski opened with a single in the sixth inning, and Ashley Phillips walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh. In both cases, the next batter couldn't execute a bunt.
What to know
—Center fielder Lauren Hunt, second baseman Brantly Bonds, third baseman Holly Stewart, outfielder Camryn McLemore, pitcher Hannah Brown and left fielder Sidney Wagnon played their final game at Jana McGinnis Field. All six are seniors. Hunt, Bonds, Stewart and Wagnon are regulars in the starting lineup. Wagnon and Brown are fifth-year seniors who spent their whole careers at JSU.
—Wagnon was 1-for-3 with a run. She finished the weekend 3-for-7 and reached when hit by a pitch. In the bottom of the third, she singled off the shin of UCA pitcher Jordan Johnson, who left the game after the inning was over. Kayla Beavers (19-6) relieved and worked the final four innings.
—Emma Jones, Hunt, Nowakowski and Wagnon each had a single. Bonds doubled, and Richardson tripled.
Who said
—Wagnon on the senior-day recognition before Sunday's game: "Every year up until this point, I was the one getting here early or staying late to decorate. It's fun to do that for your seniors. It felt weird because during years of doing that, you don't think, 'One day, it's going to be me.' I don't think it's hit me, but I have a bunch of goodies, and they made it really exciting. This team is just great. It means a lot coming from them."
—Brown on the senior-day recognition before Sunday's game: "This place has become like home to me. I put a lot into this program, and to think about leaving is really sad, but also to think about the impact I've made on the people and my teammates. It wasn't wasn't supposed to be emotional, but I did get a little emotional thinking about it. I love this place and these people so much, and I'm just grateful to have been able to play here my whole career."
Next up
—JSU will close out its regular season at Austin Peay with two games Saturday and one Sunday. The ASUN tournament begins May 9 in DeLand, Fla.