JACKSONVILLE — One of the good things about the artificial turf covering Jacksonville State's softball field is that if it rains, they still play. One of the bad things about the artificial turf covering Jacksonville State's softball field is that if it rains, they still play.
And, at one point during a rainy, wet doubleheader at home Friday afternoon, Jacksonville State's Jana McGinnis had every excuse to say that she wanted a postponement.
After beating Murray State in the first game 2-0, the second contest went downhill quickly. Before the first inning was done, the Gamecocks already was down 2-0, had to replace their starting pitcher because of ineffectiveness, and endured two rain delays.
Still, McGinnis wanted to continue playing, even in miserable weather with temperatures starting to dip into the 40s and the possibility of more rain delays on the way. By the end of the day, however, JSU had rallied to win the second game 9-4, and the sun made an appearance to shine on the Gamecocks as they celebrated the sweep.
"I kept stressing to them I was tired of hearing the word 'rain.' I was tired of hearing the word 'wet,'" McGinnis said firmly afterward. "When we woke up this morning, we knew it was going to be a wet, rainy day. It was not going to be sunshiney and warm. I look at it that both teams had to play in it. Just got to endure and find a way."
Amber Jones went 5-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs today in both games combined.
If Jacksonville State is going to chase down its third Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship in four years, the Gamecocks needed wins in both games of this doubleheader. Murray State entered in first place, while JSU was among a gaggle of teams close behind.
Now, JSU (30-12, 14-4 OVC) is in first place. Eastern Kentucky, Southeast Missouri and Austin Peay each have four league losses but have played fewer OVC games. Murray State (21-22, 11-5) has dropped into fifth place.
The Gamecocks did it with a boatload of contributors, but here are three McGinnis mentioned:
—Shortstop Amber Jones, who doesn't use batting gloves at the plate, went 5-for-6 in the doubleheader and drove in five runs, including both in the win in the first game. She belted a home run on her last at-bat.
—Sidney Wagnon, a freshman, came off the bench to play center field in the second game. She drove in a run to tie it 3-3, scored the go-ahead run on Taylor Beshears’ single, and later doubled home a run. She also made a spectacular diving catch in the fifth inning with one out and a runner on first base.
—Reagan Watkins entered in relief in the second game and pitched four innings, allowing one run. She replace Nicole Rodriguez, who struggled with the wet conditions and came out after pitching to three batters.
"I was proud of our girls," McGinnis said. "I was proud of our girls for overcoming all that they overcame."
Jacksonville State beats Murray State in the rain 2-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Perhaps it's no coincidence that the seven Jacksonville State seniors met Wednesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum to discuss softball.
Jones indicated this was not a harsh meeting where the players hashed out issues. She described it as an opportunity for the players to "hang out and talk."
"As a senior class, we talked about how we want to finish our season," Jones said. "We want to finish with a fighting attitude and be ready to come out on the field and knock some teeth out, if we have to. Push a team down, take it over and get some wins."
She added the team displayed that aggressiveness Friday, as if a "light switch turned on."
What to know
—Jacksonville State senior Faith Sims (18-4) turned in another top-notch day. She pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game, striking out eight. In the second game, she worked the last three innings for the save, not allowing a hit and giving up one run, which was unearned.
—First baseman Hayley Sims went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts but had nine putouts and one assist. Almost none of the plays were easy. She has only one error and with a .996 fielding percentage, she is second among all OVC full-time infielders.
—Beshears was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, while third baseman Karsen Mosley was 3-for-6 with a double and a run.
Who said
—McGinnis on why she has turned to former shortstop Wagnon lately in center field, even though she's still relatively new at the position: "She's staying after practice to work more, and then she comes back at night to work again. As a coach, that gives me confidence. When a kid works like she's working, it gives her confidence. She's putting in the time, and her game shows it."
—Wagnon on her diving catch in center field: "In practice, I'm diving all the time, but not once since I've been moved to the outfield have I made a diving catch yet. To make the first one in a game is really exciting. I saw it come up and took a step back because I was thinking it was going to be deeper than it was. I really had to come in and just lay out for it. Thankfully, I was accurate with the catch.
Next up
—Jacksonville State will play Tennessee-Martin (25-20, 7-7) in a doubleheader Friday at home at 1 p.m.
