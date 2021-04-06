JSU softball: Mosley's game-winner, Brown's work in the circle lift Gamecocks in 10 innings

JACKSONVILLE — With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Middle Tennessee chose to walk Alexus Jimmerson.
To get to Karsen Mosley.
An all-conference player.
Who entered Tuesday with 14 hits in her last 27 at-bats.
And when Mosley was at the plate, a Middle Tennessee staff member stepped out of the dugout to yell to their pitcher, "Go right at her!"
Surely you can figure out what happened next.
Mosley launched an inside 2-0 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run, game-ending home run, and Jacksonville State had secured a 6-3 win. It was JSU's seventh straight victory as the Gamecocks look like anything but the squad that lost 16 of its first 21 games this season.
"I think I was so ticked off that I wasn't taking anything," Mosley said.
The junior entered the day batting .356, while Jimmerson was hitting .273. Even so, Jimmerson had doubled earlier and lined out to left field. Mosley was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, two popouts and a groundout.
"Was I surprised that they walked her? Very. Very surprised," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "But, hey, I'm glad they did."
Mosley seemed uncertain at first what was happening. JSU assistant coach Julie Boland got her attention and yelled, "Hey, they're walking her."
As for what Mosley thought as she approached the plate: "I just knew that was my opportunity to step up because I hadn't done my job for my team in four at-bats before that, so I knew that was my chance to end the game for us."
The Mosley home run capped a gutty win for JSU, which had lost to Middle Tennessee 11-2 two weeks earlier.
JSU trailed 3-0 before Jada Terry smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. The Gamecocks scratched out another run in the seventh when Lindsey Richardson's groundout brought home pinch-runner Lauren Hunt.
All the while, Hannah Brown worked in the circle. She pitched all 10 innings, which was a career high. Her previous best was six. She allowed seven hits and three runs, although only one was earned.
It was a marked difference from her last outing against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville when she entered in a tie game, threw one inning and allowed two runs in a loss.
"I felt I had to come out here and almost prove something that I am good enough," Brown said. "My last outing wasn't my best, and I know that and my coaches know that. I really wanted to come out here and prove to my coaches and my team that, yeah, you can rely on me."
What to know
—Megan Fortner was 2-for-3 with a walk. Terry finished 2-for-5.
—Shelby Newsome was 1-for-5 with two runs scored. Jimmerson was 1-for-3 with two walks. Reagan Watkins, Savannah Sudduth and Chaney Phillips each had a single.
—Mosley's hit was the 99th in her JSU career.
Who said
—Brown on how she felt after the game: "I feel good. When I was out there, I kind of felt myself getting a little tired, but I said, 'You know what? You've got to push through.' My team needed me so I had to do what I had to do."
—McGinnis on Brown's performance: "Probably the best positive was to see Hannah Brown, the way she stood toe to toe. She pitched out of jams. She got ahead of hitters. She got three up, three down. I thought she was in control of their hitters the whole game. I'm proud of her."
—McGinnis on Mosley: "Karsen had not had real good at-bats today. She was 0-for-4, but Karsen is one of the best hitters on our team. It's hard to keep a good hitter down. If you play the numbers, you knew she was due. I think them intentionally walking her kind of lit a fire and raised her level and did what you're supposed to do."
Next up
—JSU (12-16, 10-7) returns to Ohio Valley Conference play with a three-game series at Austin Peay (16-8, 11-6 OVC). After a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m., the two teams will play a single game Sunday at 1 p.m. Austin Peay is in third place in the league, and JSU is in sixth.