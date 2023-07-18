JSU softball: McGinnis, 14 former Gamecocks make OVC 75th anniversary team

Jacksonville State left the Ohio Valley Conference two years ago, but the league hasn't forgotten the Gamecocks.
In celebrating the OVC's 75th anniversary, the league recently released a listing of its "best of the best" in softball. The team includes 14 former Gamecocks stars and one coach.
Jana McGinnis is one of six coaches included after leading 11 JSU teams to the OVC regular-season title, the tournament championship or both.
The 14 players who made the list:
OF: Maigin Alexander (2005, first-team All-OVC; 2006, first; 2005 Player of Year)
IF, OF: Taylor Beshears (2018, first; 2019, first; 2018 OVC tourney MVP)
IF: Nikki Prier (2007, second; 2008, first; 2009, first; 2009 Player of Year; 2010 OVC tourney MVP; 2010 Eagle Owl Award)
IF: Sara Borders (2012, second; 2013, first; 2014, first; 2015, first; 2014 Player of year; 2015 Eagle Owl Award)
OF: Ella Denes (2014, first; 2015, second; 2016, first; 2016 Player of year)
OF: Daniela Pappano (2004, first; 2005, first; 2006, first; 2007, first; 2006 Player of Year; 2007 Eagle Owl Award)
P: Tiffany Harbin (2011, first; 2012, second; 2014, first; 2011 Freshman of Year; 2014 Pitcher of year; 2011, 2013 OVC tourney MVP; 2014 Eagle Owl Award)
P: Whitney Gillespie (2015, second; 2016, first; 2017, first; 2016 Pitcher of year; 2016, 2017 OVC tourney MVP)
P: Karla Pittman (2007, first; 2009, first; 2009 Pitcher of Year)
P: Faith Sims (2018, second; 2019, first; 2019 Pitcher of year)
IF: Rachel Countryman (2004, first)
OF: Rachel Fleming (2007, second; 2008, first; 2008 OVC tourney MVP)
C, DH: Melinda McDonald (2004, first; 2005, second)
P: Carly Kellam (2005, first; 2006, second; 2005 Pitcher of Year)