JSU softball: Jada Terry ready for Gamecocks' annual Fan Day (video)

Jacksonville State's annual Fan Day is Sunday, and count junior outfielder Jada Terry as a Fan Day veteran.
Although the first game is about a week away, the JSU season in reality kicks off each year with the Gamecocks' annual Fan Day, which will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at JSU's softball field. Typically, about 1,200 to 2,000 show up. This will be Terry's fourth fan day.
"I love Fan Day because lots of family, friends, high schools from all over come," she said. "It's a big deal for the program."
Fan Day provides plenty of chances for young players to meet and JSU team members, and Terry said that's one of her favorite parts.
"I like it when all the girls participate in the games," she said. "They get to come down on the field, and it's just really cool to see them interact with all of us."
As a junior, Terry is one of the most experienced players on the roster. Only three other players have been with the program as long or longer than Terry: senior catcher Ryann Luna (fourth year), senior pitcher Alexus Jimmerson (fourth year) and junior pitcher Nicole Rodriguez (third year).
"It doesn't seem real," Terry said, wondering where all the time went. "It feels like I'm here for my freshman year. I wish I was."