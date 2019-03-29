JACKSONVILLE — After catching 17 innings over both games of a doubleheader Friday afternoon, Jacksonville State's Lex Hull was ready for a break. So, she made one for herself.
In the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 2 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Hull used what energy she had left to rocket a waist-high pitch over the right field fence, breaking a tie and bringing an end to a thrill ride of a nightcap.
Hull's solo blast lifted the Gamecocks to an 11-10 win in Game 2. That followed a 4-0 win in the first game, giving a sweep of the Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader to Jax State (21-8, 5-1 OVC).
"Mentally exhausted," Hull said, "but that's what my team expects out of me. That's my role, and I'm ready to go all 17 innings, if not more. But, yes, when I hit that home run, I thought, 'Thank goodness I don't have to go out there again.'"
Her home run also ended a long day for Jacksonville State senior ace pitcher Faith Sims, who is now 14-1 after getting both wins Friday.
Sims pitched a three-hitter in the first game and then worked the final four innings of the second contest. Altogether, she pitched 11 innings and allowed no runs, five hits and two walks.
"We prepare for this," Sims said. "It's an adrenaline rush. I was running off adrenaline. Hey, we got the win. That's all that matters."
JSU used four pitchers in the first six innings of Game 2, and the Gamecocks trailed 10-6 before getting a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to tie it.
Hull's homer — her fifth of the season — wasn't the only big hit she had Friday. JSU trailed 10-7 in the bottom of the sixth, and after Anna Hood's two run double made it 10-9, Hull popped a dying shot off her bat handle with two outs. It landed just in front of the charging shortstop and third baseman and spun away, allowing pinch-runner Savannah Sudduth to race home from second base.
Hull finished 4-for-5, raising her batting average to .319, a significant improvement over last season's .147.
"Lex is the one who just found a way," McGinnis said.
And after a day like this, McGinnis took the blame for pinch-hitting for Hull in the eighth inning. In softball, a starter can leave the game and then re-enter later one time, and that's what McGinnis did by having right-hander Bailey Smart go to bat for the left-handed Hull with a runner on first and two outs.
Hull was about to step into the batter's box and the press box already started playing Hull's walk-up music, "God's Gonna Cut You Down," by Johnny Cash. Smart popped up to shortstop.
McGinnis said she did it because Hull had struggled against SIUE pitcher Emily Ingles, who had entered the second game in relief. Hull got her dying hit off Ingles, but Ingles pitched all of the first game and got Hull out twice in two at-bats.
"She had struggled off that little girl," McGinnis said. "To me, she was hitting it off the end of the bat and getting jammed. Our righty hitters seem to be doing better. That's why I pinch-hit for her in eighth inning.
"She proved me wrong in that last one."
The funny thing about the whole game-winning homer is that Hull and her roomates, including Hood and Sudduth.
"We worked on walk-offs — what would our reactions be if we hit a walk-off," Hull said with a smile.
Hull said she told the others that she would want the pitch to be in a certain location.
"And, that's right where the girl threw it," Hull said.
Was her reaction what she had imagined?
"Yeah, but better," Hull said, "because this is real."
What to know
—Hannaystaysia Weaver went 4-for-8 with a triple and a walk, and Anna Chisolm was 4-for-9 with a double and two hit-by-pitches.
—Hayley Sims was 2-for-4 with a three-run double in the second game. She also had a run-scoring single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. In addition, she made 16 putouts and an assist as she played an errorless game at first base. Twice, she stretched out and practically did the splits to help an infielder's throw beat an SIUE runner.
—Taylor Beshears went 1-for-9, but the one was her 10th home run of the season, which is one off Chisolm's league lead.
Who said
—Hull on Faith Sims' performance: "Faith did a phenomenal job. She's a senior, and she's a leader. She has risen up for us and done what the team needs her to do. I'm so proud of her. I'm so proud to be her catcher. She makes my job easy."
—Faith Sims on not having a game Saturday: "We have practice at 11, so we don't really have (Saturday) off, but we get to sleep in a little bit."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host Eastern Illinois (10-25, 1-5 OVC) on Sunday in a doubleheader at 1 p.m.