OXFORD — Wednesday night’s softball game between the JSU Gamecocks and Samford Bulldogs was nothing short of a pitching battle.
The two teams combined for five runs on only six hits, and JSU came out on top 3-2 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Gamecock senior first baseman Hayley Sims led the way offensively, as she accounted for both of her team's hits. Her double drove in what turned out to the be the deciding run.
A four-year starter, Sims said she was able to “get back to the basics, stay calm, and trust” herself at the plate.
With her 2-for-2 performance, she is now hitting .375, which ranks third on the team behind Taylor Beshears (.425) and Karsen Mosley (.421).
Sims also came up big defensively, playing a clean game with no errors. She hasn't committed one this season through 12 games. Being one of the only two seniors in the infield she knows she is depended upon to help lead. Second baseman Anna Chisolm also is a senior.
“I think a lot of the infield depends on me to make some big plays," Sims said. "Anna Chisolm and I are the seniors in the infield so we try to lead as much as we can and help everyone stay calm and trust that everything is going to be all right.”
Samford finished the game with four base hits. JSU pitcher Faith Sims recorded five strikeouts on the day after tweaking her knee early in the game.
Samford’s pitcher, Taylor DeCelles, recorded only one strikeout but gave batters trouble with an inside curve and a strong changeup.