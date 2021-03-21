JSU softball: Hannah Brown's six shutout innings gives big lift to Gamecocks at EKU

Jacksonville State's Hannah Brown pitched six shutout innings in relief and got out of a bases-loaded jam as the Gamecocks won at Eastern Kentucky 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.
The win allowed JSU (5-13, 4-5 OVC) to salvage one win out of the three-game series at EKU (14-7, 6-3).
In the bottom of the ninth inning, EKU loaded the bases with one out against Brown and had clean-up hitter Jasmine Miller at the plate. Brown got Miller to hit a grounder to shortstop Chaney Phillips, who threw home to get the force out.
Brown then struck out Vianna Barron to end the game. The last out wasn't easy. Brown threw three straight balls before getting a pair of strikes and then throwing a third strike that caught Barron looking.
JSU scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning when Jada Terry's two-out single brought home Keeli Bobbitt.
The Gamecocks forced extra innings by scoring in the top of the seventh to make it 4-4. Savannah Sudduth opened the inning with a single, moved to second on Shelby Newsome's groundout, took third on a wild pitch and scored with two outs on another wild pitch.
Five to know
—Reagan Watkins started in the circle and pitched three innings while allowing four runs. Brown relieved and allowed only three hits in her six innings of work. She walked six batters and struck out two. She had pitched only 3⅔ innings this season until Saturday.
—Terry went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs. She leads the team in homers (five) and RBIs (18).
—Karsen Mosley was 2-for-4 with a home run, which was her first of the season. Sudduth was 2-for-4 and a walk with a pair of runs.
—Lizzy Vanmanen and Newsome each had a single.
—JSU will play at Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday at 3 p.m.