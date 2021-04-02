JSU softball: Gamecocks win fifth straight, and spirited freshman catcher is doing her part

JACKSONVILLE — After a doubleheader loss a week ago, as most of the Jacksonville State softball team was still in the locker room, head coach Jana McGinnis was still on the field, noticing that two of her players were already out in the batting cages back at work.
It was a pair of freshmen, outfielder Ellie Largen and catcher Caroline Lively. At the time, McGinnis made note of what she saw.
Largen is still waiting for her time to shine for the Gamecocks, but Lively has gotten her's, and she's taking full advantage.
Is it possible for a freshman to be one of the emotional leaders of a Division I softball team? Lively seems determined to prove she can be one. McGinnis has taken note of that as well, especially after Friday's sweep of Murray State, the OVC's second-place team, 9-1 and 8-0. Both games ended after five innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.
Lively didn't have any extra-base hits. She didn't strike out anyone. She didn't throw out any runners trying to steal. But, she did manage her pitching staff with confidence and provide an undeniable spirit on the field.
"That's huge for us," said third baseman Karsen Mosley, who slugged a pair of homers in the second game. "She sets the tone of the game. She comes out here, and she's fist-pumping. She's jumping up and down, and that gets everybody else excited."
After so many struggles to start the season, JSU (10-16, 9-7 OVC) has won five straight. Reagan Watkins pitched a one-hitter in Game 1, allowing only a solo homer. In her last game, she pitched a four-hitter, allowing one run. Nicole Rodriguez pitched her second straight shutout, as she gave up two hits and struck out seven.
The batting order is producing, too. In the Gamecocks' first 22 games, they scored more than four runs only three times — five twice and six once. In the past four games, they've had at least five runs three times.
McGinnis isn't heaping all the credit on the 5-foot-6 freshman behind the plate, but what Lively gives JSU is exactly what McGinnis said her team has needed to help break out of its early struggles.
"Caroline has to be worn out after every game just because of the energy she brings," she said. "It's that energy she brings for her pitchers and her team — that's where she's the most valuable. Our pitchers, when they know they've got a catcher who's working so hard for them and pulling for them, it makes their job a lot easier."
Each strikeout is punctuated by Lively leaping in the air, even while wearing all that equipment.
"I don't even think when I'm doing it," said Lively, a starter on two state championship teams at East Coweta High in Sharpsburg, Ga.
"It's funny because people tell me, 'You're jumping up there. Where does that come from?' And, I'm like, 'I honestly don't know where it comes from at all.' I'm excited. I'm trying to pump up my teammates."
At the plate, Lively usually bats eighth in the lineup, and her batting average is an unremarkable .091, but the number that does a better job of telling her story is her on-base percentage: .375. Among the starters, that trails only Shelby Newsome (.456), Jada Terry (.395) and Mosley (.390).
She reached once in four plate appearances Friday when she was hit by a pitch on a 3-2 count. In her last 13 plate appearances, she has reached base five times.
"The coaches talk to me that they really don't need me to hit home runs," she said. "That's really not the hitter I am. I just need to be productive, get on base, move runners. I've tried to learn to be more patient at the plate. That's what I'm focused on right now."
What to know
—Terry gave JSU a lift right away Friday with a three-run homer in the first inning of the first game. She was 2-for-5 with a walk Friday. Her six home runs this season lead the team.
—After Mosley hit two homers in the second game, she has three for the season. She also had two homers in a 2019 game at Morehead State. She was 3-for-5 with a walk Friday, and in her last nine games, she is 13-for-26 with 10 RBIs.
—Savannah Sudduth was 3-for-6, and Shelby Newsome was 3-for-5 with a double and a hit-by-pitch. Alexus Jimmerson hit a solo homer in the second game. Megan Fortner was 4-for-6 after going 3-for-3 in the second game. Keeli Bobbitt and Alex Howard each had an RBI single, and Chaney Phillips had a single.
Who said
—Mosley on the win streak: "It makes me proud because everybody on the team gets here two hours before practice. There's always people hitting in the cage. Everybody's hard work is paying off."
—McGinnis on JSU's turnaround: "Winning is contagious, hitting is contagious, confidence is contagious. I think right now our girls get it. What they've finally done is just focus on the game they grew up doing, and they're just playing the game and not worrying about other things. They're not worrying about our record. They're just trying to stay focused on the next opponent. I feel like right now we're in our lane and just focused. We're not all over the place, and that's a good feeling as a coach."
Next up
—JSU will host Murray State (14-18, 11-5 OVC) in a single game today at 1 p.m. Middle Tennessee will visit JSU on Tuesday at 3 p.m.