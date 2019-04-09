COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — As Jacksonville State's Jana McGinnis walked out of Tennessee Tech's softball park Tuesday night, she stopped for a moment to talk to the Eagles' Alyssa Arden.
Arden had just no-hit three-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State 2-0 to earn a split in a doubleheader. JSU took the first game 7-0 as Faith Sims tossed a two-hitter, but the freshman Arden topped that, limiting the Gamecocks to only three walks.
"You pitched a great game. You really did," McGinnis told the Tech pitcher, who smiled wide and gave an enthusiastic "thank you, thank you" in reply.
When addressing her own players, however, McGinnis expressed her disappointment their inability to adjust to what Arden was throwing.
"She worked her corners, and we were overswinging," McGinnis said. "We never made an adjustment. We had the same swings in the seventh inning as we did in the first.
"She was throwing a little outside pitch on our lefties. She was staying out, and we were having swings like we were going to pull a home run over right field fence. ... It was lack of discipline and lack of adjustments."
It marked a lost opportunity for Jacksonville State (25-11, 9-3). A sweep would've given JSU first place in the OVC standings after Murray State split two with Austin Peay on Tuesday to move to 8-2.
It also wasted a solid pitching performance by sophomores Nicole Rodriguez and Reagan Watkins. Rodriguez threw five innings and allowed two runs on two solo home runs. Watkins tossed a shutout inning after coming in with a runner on first base and no outs.
Tech had used a strategy that Eastern Illinois, Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky used against JSU -- concede the first game of a doubleheader by using the No. 2 pitcher against JSU ace and then use the No. 1 to battle whomever the Gamecocks pitch second.
In the past two games, Rodriguez has allowed only two runs in 12 innings of work.
"Nicole and Reagan did amazing," JSU shortstop Amber Jones said. "I know there was two home runs given up, but when the other team no-hits you, there was nothing they could do with that. The offense didn't help them out."
JSU banged out eight hits in the opener by seven different people, but suffered a loss in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Hannahstaysia Weaver went down. The 5-foot-3 speedster reached on an error and then promptly stole second base. She stayed down, however, with a sprained ankle. After being carried to the bench, she stayed there for the rest of the day. McGinnis said her status moving forward is uncertain.
In the second game, McGinnis remade her lineup to try to help make up for the loss of Weaver.
"Just trying to get more offense, but it sure didn't work," McGinnis said.
Sidney Wagnon replaced Weaver in the leadoff spot and went to center field. Taylor Beshears went from center to left field, and Kaley Warren came off the bench in place of Jada Terry and played right field.
Also, Kirsten Titus was the designated hitter in place of Alexus Jimmerson. Titus had an RBI single in the first game as a pinch-hitter.
What to know
--Hayley Sims went 2-for-3 in the first game with a double and a single.
--Faith Sims is now 16-3 after her shutout in the first game. She struck out five, gave up a pair of singles and walked two.
--Anna Chisolm was 1-for-5 for the day with two runs, two stolen bases and a walk. Lex Hull and Karsen Mosley each had a double in the first game.
Who said
--McGinnis on using Titus, also a pitcher, as the designated hitter: "Kirsten Titus has been swinging the bat well in practice. She's been swinging the bat well in the cage."
--McGinnis on Rodriguez's pitching performance: "Nicole made a couple of mistakes, and they made her pay, but it would've been totally different if our hitters had been putting pressure on them. We were easy outs, and I don't feel like we put pressure on Tennessee Tech at all."
Next up
--JSU will play at Belmont on Friday and Tennessee State on Sunday.