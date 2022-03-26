JSU softball: Gamecocks manage a split against nation's No. 3 pitching staff

JACKSONVILLE — North Florida ranks third in the country in Earned Run Average, and Jacksonville State found out why in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.
JSU managed seven hits and two runs in the two games against visiting UNF. The Gamecocks' pitching aces, Kat Carter and Sarah Currie, put the clamps on the Ospreys' hitters, allowing them to gain a split. JSU won the opener 2-1 before falling in the second game 4-0.
UNF (26-8, 5-3 ASUN) entered with a season ERA of 1.10, trailing only Oklahoma (0.73) and UCLA (1.04) nationally, and the Ospreys now have pitched 15 shutouts in 34 games. Junior Halle Arends (12-2) worked the opener, allowing four hits, striking out nine and giving up a couple of runs in the second inning when an aggressive JSU attack scored on a suicide squeeze, stole a pair of bases and forced a throwing error.
In the second game, UNF senior Morgan Clausen (7-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out 15. She lowered her ERA to 0.44, and she has a streak of 41⅔ innings without allowing an earned run.
"We wanted to come out and play to our strengths, and in the first game, I thought we executed well," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "In the second game, we just never had an opportunity to do that. We never had enough runners on to get things going."
When the Gamecocks (18-13, 2-3 ASUN) managed to get runners on, McGinnis' aggressive approach paid off.
Unfortunately, that essentially was only in one inning, which came in the first game. Karsen Mosley opened the second inning with a walk, and Camryn McLemore followed with a bunt. Arends fielded it and threw it away, giving JSU runners on second and third. Brantly Bonds' bunt brought home Mosley, and McLemore scored when UNF couldn't get an out on Keeli Bobbitt's bouncer in the infield.
After that, there were only two other innings all day when JSU managed more than one runner.
"I thought we showed up in the first game," said JSU first baseman Megan Fortner, who had two of JSU's seven hits and added a walk. "We protected our home. They came in here, and we showed them who we were. I think the second game, we kind of sat back just a little bit, and we kind of felt not complacent. We owned it a little more, but we didn't back it up as much."
In the second game, Clausen was magnificent. After compiling a 3.04 career ERA in her first three seasons, she apparently has found something this season.
"Give the pitcher credit," McGinnis said. "I think we were swinging at a lot of balls early. We boosted her confidence. She threw three different speeds, and we just never were able to adjust. She just whipped us honestly. I thought very few of us had good at-bats."
Still, not to be overshadowed was Carter (10-7), who allowed only five hits and a walk in the Game 1 win. North Florida's only run came on a solo home run by Abi Annett in the fifth inning. Playing in a wind that bent the pine trees behind University Field, Annett got a ball up in the air, and the wind carried it over the fence.
In the sixth inning, UNF got two on and two out against Carter, but she got a pop up to catcher Abbi Perkins to end the threat. In the seventh, UNF got the leadoff runner on base and tried to bunt her to second base, but Perkins was out from behind the plate like a shot, picking up the ball and rifling the ball to second for the out.
"I was proud of the way Kat pitched," McGinnis said.
What to know
—Mosley was 1-for-5 on the day with a walk. Keeli Bobbitt, Sidney Wagnon and Perkins each went 1-for-5.
—Freshman outfielder Kyndal Tinnell, the MVP of last spring's Kentucky high school state softball tournament, got her first career hit when pinch-hitting in the first game. She got the start in the second game as the designated player and went 0-for-2 while reaching base when she was hit by a pitch.
—Currie worked seven innings in the second game and allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk. In the final four innings, she gave up only two hits and no runs.
Who said
—Fortner on facing Clausen: "I think as a whole, the drop ball gets us more than it should. I think we'll see her again, and we'll adjust to her, and she won't make us look like that again."
—McGinnis on the approach of her hitters: "Maybe they are pretty good, but I'm disappointed because I don't think our hitters ever made adjustments. I thought in the third at-bats, some of our hitters were still trying to do what they did in the first. You can't do that, or the pitcher is going to eat you up. I thought we were swinging at balls, and some of our hitters continued to do that."
—McGinnis on Tinnell's hit: "It's huge. Kyndal is a hitter. She's going to be a great hitter in her career. She works so hard. She works every day in practice. She's a team player, and she is one that keeps getting better and better. She's a strong lefty hitter we can use, and we need her to continue to keep getting better."
Next up
—JSU and UNF will play the final game of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.