JSU softball: Gamecocks enjoy a near-perfect senior day

JACKSONVILLE — What better way to close out a Jacksonville State softball senior day?
In the last inning of JSU's 6-0 home win over Bellarmine, senior pitcher Lexi Androlevich was throwing to senior catcher Liz VanManen, and the big play was by senior third baseman Karsen Mosley. When Bellarmine's Hannah Webb led off the inning, she hit a dribbler to the right side that appeared as if it would be a certain infield hit, but Mosley swooped over, scooped up the ball and tossed it quickly to first base for an out.
"That was poetic," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "That's a good finish of a chapter here at this field, senior throwing to senior and finishing it off with a senior in Karsen. It's a storybook ending, and you always want good stories."
Sunday marked the end of a near perfect weekend for Jacksonville State as the Gamecocks shut out Bellarmine three straight times. Bellarmine ranks last in the league in scoring and hitting, but that's the first time the Knights had been shut out all three times in a weekend series. Mighty Liberty, which is unbeaten in the ASUN Conference, allowed three runs to Bellarmine in a three-game series.
Sunday also was the final home game for six JSU seniors: center fielder Keeli Bobbitt, designated hitter Addie Robinson, outfielder Savannah Sudduth, VanManen, Mosley and Androlevich, who entered with two outs in the sixth inning and retired all four batters she faced.
Senior day includes pregame presentations to all the outgoing players, and lots and lots of photos with teammates and family. Still, JSU is in the running for one of the top four seeds in the conference tournament, which would give the Gamecocks a bye through the first round, and that's a goal for JSU.
Asked about her feelings on senior day, Mosley said, "I'm not focused on anything but winning a championship with this team. We'll worry about the feelings after the last game and last out of the season."
Still, McGinnis made a much-cheered move when she took out Carter and inserted Androlevich in the sixth inning. A popular senior, Androlevich hasn't pitched a lot in conference play because Carter and Sarah Currie have been so good in the circle.
McGinnis insisted that allowing Androlevich to pitch Sunday was not a "courtesy substitution" in deference to senior day. Androlevich has gotten more work lately as JSU prepares for the ASUN tournament, including 7⅓ innings in three games in the last nine days. She allowed only two runs in that stretch.
"I've been preaching that when we get to the tournament, she could be huge, but we need her throwing strikes," McGinnis said. "Earlier in the season, she was throwing balls a lot. We've been really working on that in practice, so I was tickled to see her come in, attacking the zone and throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters."
Androlevich threw 14 pitches Sunday, and nine were strikes.
"It was really big, just being out there and being able to get those last four outs for this team," Androlevich said. "It was awesome."
What to know
—Four other seniors, outfielder Sidney Wagnon, shortstop Chaney Phillips, third baseman Holly Stewart and pitcher Hannah Brown, have told McGinnis they intend to use their COVID bonus year and return to the team next season.
—Mosley was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
—Brantly Bonds went 2-for-3 and finished the weekend 3-for-7 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs.
—Carter (16-9) worked 5⅔ innings and allowed one hit and one walk. JSU pitchers Carter, Currie and Androlevich allowed three hits, two walks and no runs in 21 innings of work this weekend.
—JSU has pitched four straight shutouts. The last time the Gamecocks did that was in 2003 when they shut out five straight.
Who said
—Mosley on seeing Androlevich pitch Sunday: "Lexi is a great part of our pitching staff. We're going to need her in the tournament, and we're going to need her to win this division championship. I'm glad she's getting to come in and work things out and be good in the circle."
—Androlevich on the JSU defense, which committed no errors this weekend: "Defense has been really solid lately. We had a really good week of practice, and it kind of led into this weekend of being super solid."
—Androlevich on the JSU pitching: "Our pitching staff is a force to be reckoned with. Kat and Sarah, coming in as freshmen, are absolute rock stars. They are studs on the mound."
Next up
—JSU (30-19, 13-8 ASUN) will close out the regular season next weekend with a three-game series at Central Arkansas (30-18, 14-7). The Gamecocks will fly from there to Jacksonville, Fla., for the ASUN tournament, which begins May 10. Bellarmine dropped to 10-38, including 1-20 in the league.