JSU softball: Gamecocks add two former Gamecocks to staff

With the move to Conference USA, the Jacksonville State softball team has increased its staff.
An NCAA rule change this summer has allowed schools to add a third assistant softball coach, and the Gamecocks have hired former JSU standout Hayley Sims, a four-year starter at first base in 2016-19. She was part of three teams that won three Ohio Valley Conference regular-season titles and three OVC tournament crowns.
"I am so excited about Hayley coming back to our program," head coach Jana McGinnis said in a news release. "She is a Gamecock and knows our program in every way. She was a great student, person and player during her athletic playing days, and now gets to have the same impact as a coach. She's earned so much respect as a coach and recruiter over the last few years while working for Jane Worthington and the EKU program. I have no doubt she can help continue to grow our standards and success of Gamecock Softball. I am so proud to welcome her back home!"
She spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky, where she helped the Colonels win the 2021 OVC tournament championship.
Sims will join a staff that includes McGinnis, longtime assistant coach Julie Boland and second-year pitching coach Holli Mitchell.
JSU announced Sims' addition to the coaching staff Friday. Also, the school announced Garrett Skelton will serve the program in player development and operations. Skelton is a former JSU softball manager.
"Garrett has proven he is a vital piece to our softball program," McGinnis said in a news release. "He is an alumni, and after spending several seasons as our head equipment manager, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to hire him full time."