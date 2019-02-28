OXFORD — Only a freshman, Karsen Mosley already is making an impact for Jacksonville State's softball team.
That includes the close 3-2 win over Samford on Wednesday night at Choccolocco Park. She walked twice and was hit by a pitch once, keeping her batting average at .421.
After a slow start in the first inning, trailing 2-0, the Gamecocks quickly turned around and scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mosley scored the first of those runs.
“At first, I was nervous, but then I just had to tell myself to relax and let my training work and trust what we do at practice and let it show at the games,” Mosley said.
Jacksonville State maintained a strong defense to close out the win, preventing the Bulldogs from adding to those two runs they scored in the first inning.
Playing all seven innings at third base, Mosley assisted in keeping the defense aggressive against Samford.
“I see myself (as one the defensive leaders),” Mosley said. “I try to keep it vocal on the field all the time, to let everyone know what to do and where to go and to stay focused.”
As for the Gamecocks' win, Mosley said, "I thought it was a good win I don't think we hit as good as we usually do, but we pulled it together on defense and we got the runs we needed.”
The Gamecocks (8-4) will battle Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Tech’s Shirley Clements Mewborn Field.