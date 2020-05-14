JSU softball: Four years later, Gamecocks can't forget the joy of 14-inning NCAA tourney win

After four years, the details are fuzzy for several of the key people involved.
Facing Oregon State in the 2016 NCAA softball tournament, Jacksonville State outlasted the Beavers 5-4 in a 14-inning marathon of an elimination game. Even though JSU head coach Jana McGinnis has more conference championship rings (11) than she has fingers (10), that game remains one of the most exciting wins in her program's long, rich history.
"I don't remember a lot of the specifics, but in a game like that, you have no concept of time," McGinnis said. "It was just a battle, and it was about who was going to let go of the rope first."
The softball division of the NCAA hasn't forgotten JSU's thrilling win. It will broadcast a replay of that game tonight at 8 at www.Facebook.com/NCAASoftball. The NCAA picked 12 games since 2013 and will air three apiece tonight, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Gamecocks got included in that select group. No Alabama and Auburn regional game made the cut.
"A lot of people should have time to watch," all-conference outfielder Ella Denes said from Pisgah after finishing a batting lesson, referring to society's slowdown because of COVID-19.
"What they'll see is a scrappy, confident underdog that came out on top."
Even though those scrappy Gamecocks recall how the victory felt and what it meant to them and their program, they struggle to recall the specifics.
Even McGinnis wasn't sure who scored the tying run for JSU in the bottom of the 13th inning.
"Was it Taylor Sloan or Ella?" she asked when asked Wednesday for her memories of the game.
It was Sloan. She scored on a double off the fence by Whitney Gillespie.
McGinnis also needed help with the situation Gillespie faced when she delivered her big hit.
"Was it one out or two outs?" she asked.
It was two outs. In fact, JSU was down to its last strike as Gillespie faced an 0-2 count after fouling off two pitches. Gillespie herself remembered the count as 3-2.
Then again, do those details really matter? When Gillespie was asked what she could recall about that game, she answered quickly, "I remember that the loser would go home."
Infielder Anna Chisolm, reached at her home in Missouri, said that after a game like that, you don't remember individual accomplishments.
"I remember that we won," she said. "It was really prideful, exciting, nerve-wracking."
Maybe this one was more about heart.
"That was by far my favorite team I've ever played with my entire life," said Gillespie, now a teacher and coach at Bowdon (Ga.) Middle School. "We were truly a family. We loved each other on and off the field. The bond was unreal, and our seniors, Ella and Berg (Casey Akenberger), oh, my gosh, they were perfect to be our seniors that year. Gosh, I remember them saying, 'Let's fight, let's fight.'
"We weren't fighting to make it till Sunday; we were fighting inning by inning because of the girl in the jersey next to us."
McGinnis said she'll never forget how her team grinded through a tough, high-stakes day.
JSU had lost a heartbreaker the previous day to regional host Auburn, which eventually finished runner-up in the College World Series. JSU fell 2-1 when the Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.
The next day, after Auburn beat South Carolina-Upstate in a winners' bracket game, JSU began its contest against Oregon State at 4:36 p.m. After playing more innings than any JSU softball team before or since, the Gamecocks stepped off the field as a winner at 8:47 p.m.
Denes drove home the game-winner in the bottom of the 14th. She hit a liner to left field that Oregon State's Lovie Lopez couldn't corral. Chisolm scored from third base to set off a celebration.
The Gamecocks couldn't enjoy the win for long. They had to play USC-Upstate in another elimination game almost immediately afterward. Upstate had eliminated JSU in the 2013 NCAA tournament. The rematch in 2016 began at 9:17 p.m. and didn't end until 11:35 p.m. with JSU winning 3-2.
"To this day," McGinnis said, "their coaches honestly admit, 'Hey, we thought, "We've got them. They're not going to have any energy." And y'all came out and just whipped us.'"
McGinnis may have played the most significant role in JSU's win over Oregon State. Gillespie and Denes recall how much a few words from their coach meant before they delivered their huge hits.
By the 13th inning, Gillespie had faced Oregon State relief pitcher Meehra Nelson three times already that game and struggled — striking out twice and popping out once.
"Coach McGinnis called timeout and said, 'Whit, I believe in you.' She didn't have one ounce of worry on her face — at least that I could see," Gillespie said. "The Oregon State pitcher was a stand-out pitcher. She had a lot of movement on the ball. But there was something about Coach McGinnis' face. She did not have a worry. She had no doubts even with two outs, two strikes, and that felt good as a hitter."
Denes told a similar story when she came to bat in the 14th with no outs and Chisolm standing on third base. Denes singled twice against starting pitcher Bev Miller but in three at-bats against Nelson, she had struck out twice and fouled out to the shortstop.
"I was really nervous coming up, and Coach McGinnis must've seen that," Denes said. "She called timeout and talked to me, Anna and Jordan Bullock, who was on deck. She said, 'Ella, you've got this. You're better than you think you are.' … I don't remember much about the game, even only four years out, but I distinctly remember that moment."
Chisolm remembered that even after such an intense game with such high stakes, McGinnis took a few moments for calm instruction.
Chisolm, a first-year player at the time, was already a couple of steps toward home when Denes' ball sailed to left field, and she didn't go back to tag up in case it was caught.
"Being a freshman, you're like, 'Uhh, uhh,'" Chisolm said, describing her indecisiveness. "So I did get a little bit of a talking-to after that, but it worked out, so it was OK."
Denes said she appreciates that softball fans will get another opportunity to see her Gamecocks succeed in the spotlight. Too often, she has heard, "Where's Jacksonville State? Are you guys in Florida?"
"We got to help advance the program a little bit that day," Denes said.
Some of the more significant details of that day:
—Gillespie pitched the first 12⅓ innings against Oregon State as she threw 177 pitches. She also got the last two outs of the USC-Upstate game, throwing six pitches. She threw 122 pitches in the loss the previous day to Auburn.
—Taylor West actually got both pitching wins that day. She faced the last five Oregon State batters and retired them all. Then she started against USC-Upstate and worked five innings before giving way to Akenberger, who pitched 1⅓ innings before Gillespie closed out the win.
—McGinnis definitely hasn't forgotten West's contribution: "She played behind Tiffany Harbin and Whitney Gillespie, who are two of the best pitchers when you look at numbers, but there's no way our program would've achieved what we achieved without Taylor West."
—JSU was up 2-0 against Oregon State after Stephanie Lewis drove home Bullock in the third inning and again in the fifth. Oregon State scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it. JSU had runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom half of the inning but couldn't score.
—In the 13th inning, Oregon State broke through with two runs off Gillespie to go up 4-2. In the bottom of the inning, Bullock hit a pop fly to shortstop McKenna Ariola, who dropped the ball, allowing Bullock to reach second. Sloan hit a grounder to Ariola, who tried to tag Bullock but couldn't reach her. Caitlyn Sapp's bunt moved Sloan to second. Lewis' groundout scored Bullock, and Gillespie's double tied it.
—In the second game against USC-Upstate, JSU scored all three of its runs in the top of the third inning. Denes singled home Chisolm (again), and Sloan doubled home Bullock and Denes. Upstate got both of its runs on a homer in the fifth inning.
—JSU's run ended the next day. Taking the field at 1:31 p.m. — just 14 hours after the Gamecocks completed their 21-inning day — they lost 14-2 to Auburn.
"I don't think it was that the girls didn't believe they could do it or that they didn't want to do it," McGinnis said. "They left everything on the field the night before when they were fighting to get into that championship. Auburn was better than us, but we were spent."
—After JSU beat Oregon State and Upstate, Gillespie ended the day with a memorable ESPN interview. The broadcast team that called the game remained in the TV booth while speaking with Gillespie, who was on the field and communicating through an ESPN headset.
At the end of the interview, the broadcasters told Gillespie, "Good luck." While taking off the headset, Gillespie shot back, "We don't need luck." The broadcasters were taken aback and even told McGinnis as the team was on the bus, waiting to go back to the hotel.
Gillespie swears she meant no harm.
"The comment itself obviously sounded arrogant, cocky, but the people who know my heart and know me as a person know I didn't mean it in an arrogant manner," she said. "It was more of, 'We don't need luck because we have each other.' That's what I meant."