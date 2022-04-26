JSU softball: Fortner piles up some pretty fancy numbers, but that doesn't matter to her

JACKSONVILLE — You'd figure that a softball player doing something well enough to rank in the top five in the nation wouldn't be as under the radar as Jacksonville State's Megan Fortner.
The junior had what's become a rather typical day for herself Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Alabama State, as she had a solo home run in the third inning and a run-scoring double in the fourth. She's starting to pile up numbers that are making folks go … well, we'll let head coach Jana McGinnis tell you.
Fortner leads the ASUN Conference with 17 doubles.
"Wow," McGinnis said, when informed of that little nugget.
Fortner ranks fifth in the country in doubles.
"Wow," McGinnis repeated.
The last time JSU had a player with more doubles than Fortner has now was 2009.
"Wow," McGinnis said again.
What else can she say when her power-hitting first baseman keeps hitting as consistently as she has? Fortner has maintained her batting average over .300 since the third week of the season, and it now sits at an enviable .317 after the win over Alabama State. Her home run Tuesday was her sixth, which is tied for the team lead and one off her career high.
"Numbers don't matter to me, whether I have good numbers or bad numbers," Fortner said, adding that she had "no idea" she leads the league in doubles.
"It's a new day, every day. I've really been focusing in practice, obviously, on hitting, but not worrying as much, just walking up there and whatever happens, happens, and I'm playing my best," she said.
That wasn't always the case. Last year, she sweated through a year in which had seven home runs but finished with a .225 batting average. She's made some changes this year.
"Not second-guessing myself," Fortner said. "I think I always had some plan that was supposed to be magical for me, like taking the first pitch, taking changeups. Now, it's, 'get in the box, see the ball, hit the ball.' Wherever it's pitched, wherever I'm looking, I'm swinging."
And what does McGinnis think of this? Well, it's more than just "wow."
"We're seeing Megan transform herself into the hitter that we always knew she had the capability of," McGinnis said. "I think she's learning her game, her strike zone, what her strengths are. And, she's attacking her strengths in the box."
Fortner also played another error-less game at first base. She has five errors this year, which is two less than each of her first two years. Learning first base has been a process for Fortner, who was an outfielder in high school.
"When I came here, I was not a first baseman," she said. "They've really worked with me and developed me into one. Defense is fun now. Both sides of the game are really fun."
What to know
—Outfielder Hannah Buffington entered Tuesday with one hit in her previous 20 at-bats. She broke out by going 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the second inning.
—Camryn McLemore was 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. She is leading the ASUN in hitting over Central Arkansas' Jenna Wildeman by the slimmest of margins. McLemore is hitting .40698, and Wildeman is at .40689.
—Savannah Sudduth was 1-for-1 with a walk, and Sidney Wagnon and Lauren Hunt each went 1-for-2. Addie Robinson, who hit four home runs in three games this weekend against North Alabama, went 1-for-4 with a double.
—Sarah Currie (11-7) started and pitched four innings, walking one and allowing four hits. Kat Carter relieved and pitched three innings, allowing one hit and three walks. Carter has pitched 165 innings this year, which lead the ASUN.
—Backup catcher Caroline Lively, who was the starter last year before freshman Abbi Perkins arrived on campus, worked the last three innings. In the seventh, she picked off a runner at first base on a play she has worked with Fortner to perfect.
Who said
—McGinnis on Buffington: "We wanted to put Buff in. We're going to need her at the end of the season. She was struggling a little bit, and she didn't get to play much this weekend. Sometimes it's good to step away from the game and look at it from the outside in. I thought Buff looked more like herself, and that's good to see."
—McGinnis on Lively getting some time at catcher: "Carol is such a leader on this team. She's so respected. Carol does a great job of framing. Everybody knows she's one of our best. I can't say enough about her. She's taken Abbi, a freshman, under her wing and teaches her so much at practice."
Next up
—JSU (27-19) will play a doubleheader Saturday at home against Bellarmine at 1 p.m. They'll play a single game Sunday at 1 p.m. On the following weekend is a three-game series against Central Arkansas.