JSU softball: Currie pitches a gem as Gamecocks wrap up third place

Jacksonville State wrapped up its softball regular season Saturday by splitting a doubleheader at Austin Peay and clinching third place in the ASUN.
JSU won the opener 9-0 as Sarah Currie pitched a shutout. Austin Peay took the second game 9-3. That gave JSU two wins in the two-day, three-game series.
The Gamecocks (30-20, 15-9 ASUN) finished two places higher in the standings than they did a year ago. They'll get a bye through the first round and open Wednesday at 2 p.m. against either the No. 6-seeded Stetson (28-27, 12-12) or No. 7-seeded Austin Peay (26-22, 12-12). The winner of that will play Thursday at 9 a.m. against second-seeded Liberty (37-18, 19-5), which gets a bye through the first two rounds.
Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., is hosting the ASUN tournament.
What to know
—In the opener, Currie (6-6) pitched a complete game in a contest shortened to six innings because of the eight-run mercy rule. She allowed five hits and no walks with no strikeouts.
—Emma Jones was 3-for-4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in the opening game.
—Lauren Hunt was 2-for-3, while Brantly Bonds was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Lindley Tubbs was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.
—In the second game, the two teams were tied 2-2 until Austin Peay managed seven runs in the bottom of the fifth off JSU pitchers Jordan Eslinger (1-2) and Hannah Brown. Kat Carter started and pitched 3⅔ innings, allowing two runs.
—Jones was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and an RBI in the second game. Hunt was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Bonds and Morgan Nowakowski each went 1-for-2 with a double.