Sallie Beth Burch is headed home.
A former Jacksonville State softball standout and volunteer assistant coach, Burch is headed back to the university as the new member of the Gamecocks' softball staff.
JSU head softball coach Jana McGinnis revealed Tuesday afternoon Burch has accepted a position as one of the team's two full-time assistant coaches. The other is Julie Boland, who has been part of the staff for 19 years. Burch is filling the spot opened when Mark Wisener left the program in March.
Burch played second base for JSU in 2010-11 and spent 2013-14 as a graduate assistant and 2015-16 as a volunteer assistant coach. For the past three seasons, she served as an assistant coach at Wallace State-Hanceville.
"I'm very excited to work with Coach McGinnis and Coach Julie," Burch said when reached by telephone. "I'm honored to get a chance to serve with the program that made me the person I am today."
Burch played for two seasons at Wallace State-Hanceville, helping win the 2008 junior college national championship and finish runner-up in 2009. She then headed to JSU, where she was an All-Ohio Valley Conference player in 2010 and an All-OVC tournament selection in 2011.
She said that while she played, "I knew I wanted to coach." But she didn't focus all that desire on JSU.
She looked for a graduate assistant job at other schools before McGinnis asked her if she was interested in staying with the Gamecocks. Burch remained as the staff's No. 4 coach before leaving for Wallace State-Hanceville. While there, she worked for head coach A.J. Daugherty as part of a two-person staff.
"When Sallie Beth was here, even though she was a coach, she was fourth in line," McGinnis said. "When she got to Wallace State, she was able to work as a full-time assistant. She was leading their recruiting. She made so many connections while doing that. She had so many responsibilities, and it gave her confidence."
Burch said her three seasons working with Daugherty at Wallace State helped her grow.
"I calmed down a lot," she said with a laugh. "I'm a very passionate person when it comes to coaching. A.J. helped me find that happy medium. I learned so much, and I grew up a lot there."
McGinnis said that when Burch played for the Gamecocks, she carried herself like someone who could be a coach.
"The way she interacted with her teammates and the leadership and knowledge she had, I thought she had a lot of the characteristics of a good coach," McGinnis said. "I trusted her, and I trusted her opinion."
At JSU, Burch was part of five conference championship teams — two as a player and three as a coach. At Wallace State, she helped the Lions win the Alabama Community College Conference in all of her three years there.