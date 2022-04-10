JSU softball: Bobbitt's big base-running play gives Gamecocks a sweep of EKU

JACKSONVILLE — If anybody on the Jacksonville State roster most deserved to score the winning run Sunday, maybe it was fifth-year senior Keeli Bobbitt.
In a three-game weekend sweep of Eastern Kentucky, Bobbitt collected four hits, stole a pair of bases, drove in a run and played Gold Glove-level center field. In addition, her heads-up base-running play allowed her to score the game-ending run on a wild pitch in Sunday's 1-0 win.
But she had one minor base-running mistake at second base in the second inning Sunday that might've cost JSU a chance to score.
"I don't know if it's the softball Gods or whatever. It's just the way softball goes," a smiling JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "Keeli was beating herself up over the mistake at second base. How fitting is it that she gets on in the last inning and her hit is the one that puts us in position to win off a wild pitch? So, that's a little redemption for her."
In the second inning, with Bobbitt standing second base with one out, teammate Karsen Mosley hit a shot that the EKU shortstop appeared ready to reach up and grab. But it sailed just over her glove and dropped into the outfield, but instead of heading to third base, Bobbitt already had turned to race back to second and avoid the double play.
No matter. Bobbitt got another chance in the bottom of the seventh to make a difference. On third base with two outs and JSU's Megan Fortner at bat, Bobbitt saw EKU pitcher Lauren Narvaez bounce a breaking pitch that EKU catcher Mattira Morales couldn't corral.
"As soon as I saw it kick away from her, I thought I'm going to try to make it in there," Bobbitt said.
Morales tracked down the ball and tossed to Narvaez at the plate, but Bobbitt was too quick.
"It felt really good," Bobbitt said. "I really wanted to score for my team, and I wanted to pull out this win today. We did that, and everybody worked together really hard and made it happen."
It capped a day in which JSU had plenty of base-runners but couldn't cash in until the last inning. The Gamecocks had seven hits and four walks, and the seventh inning was the fourth time Sunday they put two runners on base in an inning.
In the last inning, Bobbitt reached with one out on a chopping hit that EKU couldn't pick up cleanly. She moved to third when Sidney Wagnon lined a shot over the center fielder's head that, unfortunately, bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double. As the ball was bouncing over, Bobbitt was making the turn around third base.
JSU pitcher Kat Carter (12-8) kept EKU off the scoreboard the whole way, tossing a two-hitter with four walks. She had a spot of trouble in the second inning when EKU opened with a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Carter responded by striking out Morales, and then EKU's Miranda Lopez hit a liner to third baseman Karsen Mosley, who caught the ball and stepped on third to double off the runner and end the inning.
From there, Carter didn't allow another hit. She wound up with her sixth shutout of the year.
"There's certain at-bats, certain plays that can change your whole game, and I believe the big play, getting out of bases loaded, that was the difference-maker for her," McGinnis said. "It just raised her level, and she looked in control the whole time."
On Saturday against EKU, Carter threw a three-hit shutout, and Sarah Currie followed with a one-hit shutout.
It's the first time since 2016 that JSU has thrown three shutouts in one weekend. That year in a sweep of Morehead State, Whitney Gillespie pitched a no-hitter and a two-hitter, and Taylor West tossed a six-hitter. That's a combined eight hits, which Carter and Currie topped by giving up six this weekend.
What to know
—JSU (23-15, 7-5 ASUN) is tied for first place in the league's West Division. Central Arkansas is also 7-5 in the ASUN, while North Alabama is 6-6. Liberty (28-12, 12-0) leads the East Division.
—Mosley went 2-for-4 and finished the three-game series 5-for-11.
—Lindsey Richardson went 1-for-2 but left when she tried to stretch a single into a double and rolled her ankle at second base. She finished the weekend 5-for-8.
—Camryn McLemore was 0-for-1 with two walks. She was 2-for-7 for the weekend.
—Narvaez (3-4) worked 6⅔ innings Sunday and allowed only the one run. On Saturday, she pitched 5⅔ innings in relief and gave up two runs.
Who said
—Bobbitt on the fight the Gamecocks showed Sunday: "I feel like we fought every single inning. Even if some things didn't go our way, we just knew we had each other's back and we were going to win this ballgame."
—McGinnis on Bobbitt being critical of herself for the base-running mistake: "She's probably dwelling on her baserunning. I'm not, because I'm dwelling on us winning. Keeli is a great baserunner. That's what she brings to our game. She just kind of lost the ball. It happens, but I bet it won't happen again."
—McGinnis on EKU coming back strong after getting shutout twice Saturday: "We knew the Eastern Kentucky coaches and program, they're going to come back in and show us more fight. They're going to be better. They're going to be more zoned in, and they were. I give credit to the pitcher (Narvaez). She kept us off balance. She kept the ball low, and she didn't allow us to string many back-to-back. Her composure and her control was very good."
Next up
—JSU will play a doubleheader at Lipscomb on Saturday at 4 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.